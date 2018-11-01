Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 48th birthday today. She is inarguably the most beautiful woman and her sartorial choices are always admired by her fans. She has the most gorgeous smile, and even at 48, she has an unparallel charm, charisma, and elegance. From winning the Miss World Pageant in 1994 to being a supermodel to becoming an actor, she has been successful in every field. Not only this, but she is also the first Bollywood star who had her wax statue in Madame Tussauds and also the first Indian actress to become a jury member at the Cannes festival. Along with being a good actress, she is also a wonderful mother.Also Read - Mouni Roy Oozes Oomph in a Co-Ord Set Worth Rs 20K - A Hit or a Miss?

Talking about her beauty and the way she carries the gown with utmost grace and elegance is a look to behold. Aishwarya's wardrobe is a mixture of traditional and contemporary outfits. From her Cannes looks to pulling off a Manish Malhotra bridal wear, she does it all and looks breathtaking every time.

Here we bring you some of her best gown looks:

Aishwarya looks ravishing in a figure-hugging golden tube dress. Daughter Aaradhya looked like a princess in a yellow dress that featured a big yellow flower on side of her arms. The duo walked the red carpet.

Aishwarya walked the ramp in a beautiful red and ivory gown. The outfit also had a long trail which made her look more graceful. She carried the outfit with elegant intricate detailing, embroidery, dewy makeup unconventional hairdo and minimal accessories.

Aishwarya’s look in this black gown in Disneyland is all about getting the pose game on point.



Can anyone carry this shimmery gown better than Aishwarya? She looks absolutely stunning in a silver shimmery gown and perfect hairdo.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen wearing a dramatic purple butterfly gown with a 20-foot long train, in her first Cannes red carpet appearance this year.

