Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 47 today on November 1st. She is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and is a popular name in the West. Aishwarya is not only known for winning the Miss World pageant in 1994 and her acting talent but also because of her fashion choices. The diva has not given fashion police, a single moment of disappointment in the last 10 years when it comes to slaying in different outfits. On Aishwarya's 47th birthday, here we look back at her top 5 memorable fashion moments that left everyone's jaw dropped for the right reasons.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore this stunning maroon gown for the prestigious International Cannes Film Festival. She was looking breathtaking in this strapless Oscar de la Renta ball gown. The glamorous diva was appearing like a princess in this gorgeous dress.

20 years after becoming the Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was awarded for her charity work and for being a ” beauty with a purpose.” For receiving the award, the actor donned a shimmery silver gown by Roberto Cavalli. She looked ethereal in the outfit and left everyone speechless with her style.

This is an ethereal picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes 2015. She wore a stunning emerald Elie Saab creation and grabbed the eyeballs due to her charm along with her sartorial choice. She walked the red carpet in this gorgeous dress with confidence and gave a visual retreat to her fans.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned this ravishing red gown for making a dazzling appearance on the red carpet of Cannes 2017. The dress featured a fitted corset-styled bodice by Ralph & Russo and Aishwarya made it look stunning with her confidence and elegance.

Aishwarya opted for this blue Michael Cinco gown for walking the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2017. She was looking like a queen in this stunning outfit. The diva made a jaw-dropping appearance at the event in this gorgeous creation that she paired with Ferragamo shoes and Boucheron jewelry.