Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40, today! The actor who started her journey in the Hindi Film industry with the film Refugee (2000) has come a long way, both in terms of career and fashion. Kareena’s style over the years has been a mixed bag. A mix of casual, contemporary, and classic. Be it acing an airport look in blue denim and a casual white T or going the traditional route in a stunning embroidered lehenga or just rocking a simple Kaftaan, she never goes wrong. The Begum of Bollywood is a fashion icon in true sense. Also Read - Majority of Covid-19 Recovered Complain of Fatigue: Study

The actor who has spent two decades in the Film industry has been unabashed, be it making personal choices, signing a film, or sartorial choices. Her style and fashion have always been unpredictable. On her birthday, here are some of the best head turners look by Bebo. Check them out! Also Read - World Alzheimer's Day 2020: Here’s What You Need To Know About This Disease

View this post on Instagram Always such joy shooting with this crew💖 📸 @arshaangandhi A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Jul 12, 2019 at 1:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram My most gorgeous Bebo!😍😍❤️ A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Aug 28, 2016 at 10:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram Kareena Kapoor khan lfw finale ❤️️❤️️ A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Aug 26, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram On the runway🔥🔥 shot by @arshaangandhi A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Feb 16, 2020 at 9:36am PST

Here’s wishing actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, a very happy birthday.