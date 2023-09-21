Home

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: 3 Ethnic Looks of Bebo You Can Recreate Under a Budget

With it being bebo's 43rd birthday, its time to take a look on her beautiful ethnic looks that inspired us to recreate the same.

Bebo is all set to celebrate her 43rd birthday and we decided to take cues from her and recreate her ethnic looks on this occasion. From her on-screen looks to her real-life glam looks, interestingly, Kareena Kapoor has always managed to find a happy balance in wearing such ensembles that are fashionably forward and easy to replicate.

Kareena Kapoor always raises fashion bars with her captivating choice of attire, her impeccable fashion picks compliments her personality and make heads turn each time.

Off lately, we saw an array of ethnic looks of kareena kapoor that were equal parts elegant and glamorous, here’s listing some of our favourite real-life ethnic looks of bebo and where to find similar

Pastel Green Anarkali:



Kareena Kapoor Khan (Bebo) is the epitome of class and elegance and her outfit choices are no different. She wore this beautiful pastel green Anarkali set that added a touch of freshness and sophistication to the outfit, perfectly complementing Kareena’s beauty. If you’re a fan of pastel colours and adore Kareena’s style, take inspiration from her look and recreate the same look under a budget with a similar suit set.

Buy on Amazon

Yellow Suit Set:



Looking absolutely stunning in a yellow suit set Kareena Kapoor whiffs class and elegance. The vibrant yellow colour added a touch of radiance to her look. To recreate this outfit, choose a yellow suit with a flattering silhouette and intricate detailing. Pair it with statement accessories like jhumka earrings like Bebo and bangles to enhance the overall look. Complete the ensemble with a natural makeup look and a soft hairstyle. You’ll surely channel Kareena’s effortless elegance in this yellow suit set.

Buy on Amazon

Magenta Suit Set:



Bebo and her impeccable fashion sense are no news, she rocked a magenta suit set with grace and elegance. The vibrant colour complemented her radiant personality. You can also recreate a similar look, opt for this magenta suit with intricate detailing and pair it with statement accessories. Don’t forget to add your personal touch to make the outfit yours. Embrace your inner fashionista and shine like Kareena Kapoor in a stunning magenta suit set.

Buy on Amazon

Do let us know which look of Bebo you will recreate.

