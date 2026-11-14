Happy Children’s Day 2026: 30 wishes, messages, quotes and greetings to share with kids

Children's Day 2026: History, significance, celebration ideas and 30 wishes to share

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Children's Day 06 (PC-Magnific)

Children’s Day 2026 is celebrated on November 14 every year in India to honour children and remind everyone of the importance of their happiness, education, safety and well-being. It is a day to celebrate childhood, encourage young minds and make children feel loved and special. Schools, families and communities mark the occasion with cultural programmes, games, competitions, fun activities and special treats for children.

Children’s Day is also known as Bal Diwas in India. The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was fondly called Chacha Nehru because of his affection for children. The celebration is an opportunity for parents, teachers and loved ones to appreciate the innocence, curiosity and dreams of every child. You can make the day memorable by spending quality time with children, organising fun activities, giving them thoughtful gifts or simply sharing a heartfelt message.

How did Children’s Day celebrations start in India?

India initially observed Children’s Day on November 20, in line with Universal Children’s Day. However, after Jawaharlal Nehru’s death on May 27, 1964, it was decided to celebrate his birth anniversary, November 14, as Children’s Day in India. Nehru was known for his affection for children and believed that they played an important role in shaping the country’s future.

Happy Children’s Day 2026: 30 wishes, messages and greetings

Here are 30 lovely Children’s Day wishes, greetings and messages that you can share with your children, friends, family members, students and loved ones.