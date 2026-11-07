Happy Choti Diwali 2026: Best wishes, quotes, images and WhatsApp messages to share with loved ones

Make the festival special by sending thoughtful greetings to your family, friends and loved ones as they prepare for the celebrations.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/lifestyle/happy-choti-diwali-2026-best-wishes-quotes-images-and-whatsapp-messages-to-share-with-loved-ones-8542842/ Copy

Heartfelt wishes, greetings and messages for family and friends (PC: Meta AI)

Choti Diwali 2026: Choti Diwali is a time to celebrate the warmth of family, the joy of togetherness and the happiness that comes with the festive season. Also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, the festival is observed a day before Diwali in many parts of India. People mark the occasion by lighting diyas, decorating their homes, preparing festive treats and exchanging greetings with loved ones. If you are looking for thoughtful ways to wish your family and friends, here are some messages, quotes and captions you can share on WhatsApp, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Choti Diwali 2026 date and significance

Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi and Roop Chaudas, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The festival is associated with the victory of good over evil and the defeat of Narakasura by Lord Krishna. The day is traditionally marked by an early morning bath, lighting lamps and preparing for the main Diwali celebrations. People also decorate their homes with rangoli, flowers and diyas to welcome positivity and prosperity.

Happy Choti Diwali 2026 wishes for family and friends

May the light of Choti Diwali bring happiness, peace and prosperity into your home. Wishing you and your family a wonderful festive celebration. May this Choti Diwali fill your life with beautiful moments, good health and countless reasons to smile. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi! Wishing you a festival filled with love, laughter and togetherness. May every diya bring new hope and happiness into your life. May the blessings of this auspicious day guide you towards success and help you overcome every challenge. Happy Choti Diwali 2026! May your home shine with festive lights and your heart be filled with warmth and gratitude. Have a joyful Choti Diwali. On this special occasion, may all your worries fade away and new opportunities find their way to you. Wishing you a happy and prosperous Choti Diwali. May the festival bring fresh beginnings, positive thoughts and lasting happiness to you and your loved ones. Sending warm wishes to you and your family. May this Choti Diwali make your celebrations brighter and your bonds stronger.

Short Choti Diwali 2026 WhatsApp messages and Instagram captions

Let the light of Choti Diwali bring happiness and positivity into every home. Celebrating love, light and the joy of being together. Happy Choti Diwali! May every diya bring a new reason to smile. A festival of lights, hope and beautiful beginnings. Wishing you a happy Choti Diwali. May your days be bright and your celebrations full of happiness. Let positivity shine brighter and happiness stay longer this festive season. Wishing everyone a Choti Diwali filled with peace, prosperity and love. May this festive occasion bring warmth to your home and joy to your heart.

Choti Diwali 2026 professional wishes for colleagues

Wishing you and your family a happy Choti Diwali. May the occasion bring prosperity, good health and success in the year ahead.

May this festive season bring new opportunities and continued growth. Warm wishes to you and your loved ones.

Wishing you a bright and prosperous Choti Diwali. May the festival bring happiness and success to your personal and professional life.

May the spirit of the festival inspire fresh beginnings and stronger relationships. Have a wonderful Choti Diwali.

Sending warm festive greetings to you and your team. May this occasion bring peace, prosperity and many achievements.

Choti Diwali 2026 images and GIFs to share

Festive images and GIFs can make your greetings more personal. Choose pictures featuring diyas, rangoli, flowers, decorative lights and traditional festive designs. Pair them with a short message to make your WhatsApp status or Instagram story more memorable.

Here are 10 captions you can use with Choti Diwali images and GIFs:

May the glow of diyas fill your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Choti Diwali 2026! Let the festive lights brighten your home and bring endless smiles to your family. Wishing you a joyful Choti Diwali. A little sparkle, a lot of happiness and countless blessings. Have a beautiful Choti Diwali! May every diya you light bring new hope, joy and positivity into your life. Celebrating the festival of lights, love and togetherness. Happy Choti Diwali! Let your celebrations shine brighter than the stars. Wishing everyone a joyful and prosperous Choti Diwali. May this festive season fill your heart with warmth and your home with happiness. Diyas glowing, hearts smiling and festive vibes all around. Happy Choti Diwali 2026! Sending you festive wishes filled with happiness, warmth and love this Choti Diwali. May the light of Choti Diwali guide you towards happiness, success and new beginnings.

Choti Diwali is an opportunity to spread happiness and strengthen bonds with the people who matter. Whether you send a thoughtful message, share a festive image, or post greeting on social media, make the occasion special with warm wishes and positivity.