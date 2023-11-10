Home

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Best Quotes, Wishes, Greetings And Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones

Dhanteras 2023: Here's the best collection of wishes and messages to share with dear ones on the auspicious day.

Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali festival, is a time of prosperity and blessings. It usually falls on the thirteenth day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik (October or November). The word “Dhanteras” is derived from the combination of “Dhan”, which means wealth or money, and “Teras” which refers to the thirteenth day.

The festival is dedicated to the worship of Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. On Dhanteras, people traditionally clean and decorate their homes, and in the evening, they light lamps and offer prayers to seek blessings for prosperity and good fortune. One significant tradition of Dhanteras is the purchase of gold, silver, or utensils, as it is believed to bring wealth and good luck.

To celebrate this auspicious day, we have curated best collection of wishes, quotes and messgaes to share with your loved ones.

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Best Quotes, Wishes, Greetings And Messages

“May this Dhanteras light up new dreams, fresh hopes, and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras!”

“May your life shine with the glow of gold and your dreams glitter with silver. Wishing you a prosperous Dhanteras!”

On this Dhanteras, may your life be illuminated with the divine light of love and happiness. Shubh Dhanteras.

As we celebrate Dhanteras, may your financial goals be achieved, and your dreams turn into reality. Happy Dhanteras!

May Lord Dhanvantrari bless you with good health and well-being. Happy Dhanteras 2023

Dhanteras is an occasion to buy new things and make beautiful memories. Happy Dhanteras to you and your loved ones.

On this auspicious day, may your wealth multiply, and your troubles disappear. Happy Dhanteras!

“The big money is not in the buying and selling. But in the waiting.” Charlie Munger

This is the day to trust the gods and let them guide us to the path of prosperity and happiness. Happy Dhanteras.

“Often, the more money you make the more money you spend; that’s why more money doesn’t make you rich assets make you rich.” Robert Kiyosaki

