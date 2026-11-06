Happy Dhanteras 2026: 30 wishes, messages, WhatsApp status, greetings to share with loved ones

Here are 30 Dhanteras wishes and messages that you can share with your family, friends and loved ones.

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Dhanteras gold coins (PC-Magnific)

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, 2026, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The auspicious occasion is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari. People celebrate the day by worshipping the deities, buying gold, silver and new utensils, lighting diyas and praying for prosperity, good health and happiness.

As families prepare for the festive occasion, many also look for heartfelt Dhanteras wishes and greetings to share with friends, relatives and loved ones. Here is everything you need to know about Dhanteras 2026, including its date, puja timings, religious significance and 30 messages to share.

Dhanteras 2026: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Dhanteras falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. In 2026, the festival will be observed on November 6.

Dhanteras 2026 timings (New Delhi):

– Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

– Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 10:30 AM, November 6

– Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 10:47 AM, November 7

– Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 6:02 PM to 7:57 PM

– Pradosh Kaal: 5:33 PM to 8:09 PM

– Vrishabha Kaal: 6:02 PM to 7:57 PM

These timings are for New Delhi. Puja muhurat may differ slightly depending on the city, so devotees should check their local Panchang before performing the rituals.

Dhanteras 2026: 30 Wishes, Messages and Greetings

1. May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with wealth, happiness and endless prosperity. Happy Dhanteras 2026!

2. Wishing you and your family a Dhanteras filled with good health, success, peace and happiness.

3. May this auspicious occasion bring new opportunities, financial growth and countless reasons to smile. Happy Dhanteras!

4. May your life shine brighter than gold and your home be filled with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

5. On this Dhanteras, may all your dreams come true and every new beginning bring success and prosperity.

6. May Lord Dhanvantari bless you with good health and Goddess Lakshmi fill your life with abundance. Happy Dhanteras!

7. Wishing you a festival full of sparkling lights, beautiful memories and endless blessings.

8. May the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi bring peace, positivity and prosperity to your family.

9. Let this Dhanteras mark the beginning of happiness, success and new achievements in your life. Happy Dhanteras!

10. May your wealth multiply, your worries disappear and your happiness grow with every passing day.

11. May your home always be filled with laughter, your heart with gratitude and your life with prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!

12. Wishing you a golden future, a healthy life and a house full of love and happiness.

13. May every diya you light bring hope, every prayer bring peace and every moment bring joy.

14. On this Dhanteras, may you receive the greatest wealth of all — good health, loving relationships and peace of mind.

15. May Goddess Lakshmi shower her blessings on you and your family today and always. Shubh Dhanteras!

16. May this festive season bring success to your work, happiness to your family and positivity to your life.

17. Sending warm wishes on Dhanteras. May your life sparkle with success and your home glow with happiness.

18. May the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari keep you healthy and strong, while Goddess Lakshmi brings prosperity to your doorstep.

19. May every day of your life be as bright as the diyas of Diwali. Wishing you a very Happy Dhanteras!

20. May your family always stay together, your home remain blessed and your life be filled with countless beautiful moments.

21. Gold in your home, happiness in your heart and blessings in your life. Happy Dhanteras!

22. May prosperity knock on your door and happiness never leave your home. Shubh Dhanteras!

23. Celebrate wealth, welcome happiness and spread positivity. Happy Dhanteras 2026!

24. Wishing you health, wealth and happiness in abundance. Shubh Dhanteras!

25. May your life shine with prosperity and your heart glow with gratitude.

26. More blessings, more happiness and endless prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!

27. Let the light of Dhanteras bring new hope and brighter beginnings

28. May your dreams turn into reality and your hard work bring beautiful rewards.

29. This Dhanteras, may you be blessed with everything money cannot buy — love, health and peace.

30. Wishing you a prosperous Dhanteras and a Diwali filled with light, laughter and unforgettable memories!