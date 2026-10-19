Happy Dussehra 2026: Best wishes, greetings and significance of festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil

From the burning of Ravana’s effigies to family gatherings and prayers, Dussehra brings communities together to celebrate courage, righteousness and the triumph of good over evil.

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Know the importance of Vijayadashami and send these festive wishes (PC: Meta AI)

As Dussehra approaches, the festive spirit brings families and communities together to celebrate faith, courage and the triumph of good over evil. Observed as Vijayadashami, the festival marks an important day in the Hindu calendar and concludes the nine-day celebration of Navratri. This year, as we celebrate Vijayadashami on October 20, 2026, people across India will take part in prayers, cultural traditions and festive gatherings. The occasion also offers an opportunity to share warm wishes with loved ones and reflect on the values of honesty, kindness and righteousness.

Why do we celebrate Dussehra?

Dussehra is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. The name is commonly associated with the defeat of the ten-headed demon king Ravana by Lord Rama. According to the Ramayana, Rama defeated Ravana to rescue Goddess Sita and restore righteousness. In many parts of India, the occasion is marked by Ravana Dahan, during which effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad are burned.

The festival also holds special importance in eastern India, where Vijayadashami marks the conclusion of Durga Puja. According to Hindu tradition, Goddess Durga defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of divine power over injustice. Together, these stories give Dussehra a wider message about standing against wrongdoing and choosing the path of truth.

What is the significance of Dussehra?

Beyond its religious importance, Dussehra encourages people to overcome negative qualities such as anger, greed, pride and jealousy. Ravana’s ten heads are often interpreted as symbols of human weaknesses that can affect relationships and decisions. The festival reminds people that real victory begins with self-control, compassion and the courage to do what is right.

It is also considered an auspicious time to begin new work, make positive changes and seek blessings for future success. Families visit temples, exchange greetings and celebrate the occasion with hope for a happier year ahead.

Happy Dussehra 2026 wishes and messages for everyone

Share these heartfelt greetings with family members, friends, colleagues and loved ones on Vijayadashami.

Happy Dussehra 2026! May the victory of good over evil inspire you to follow the path of truth, courage and kindness.

Wishing you and your family a joyful Vijayadashami. May Lord Rama bless your home with peace, happiness and prosperity.

May this Dussehra bring fresh hope, new opportunities and the strength to overcome every challenge. Happy Vijayadashami!

May the blessings of Goddess Durga fill your life with courage and wisdom. Wishing you a blessed and peaceful Dussehra.

Let this festival remind us that honesty and goodness always matter. May your days ahead be filled with success and positivity.

Happy Dussehra! May every difficulty become an opportunity to grow and every new beginning bring you closer to your dreams.

Dussehra 2026 wishes for family

Happy Dussehra to my wonderful family! May our home always be filled with love, good health, peace and togetherness.

On Vijayadashami, I pray that our family stays united and strong through every challenge. Wishing everyone happiness and prosperity.

May the divine blessings of Lord Rama and Goddess Durga bring peace to our home and brighten our future. Shubh Dussehra!

Wishing my family a beautiful Dussehra filled with laughter, warm memories and countless reasons to be thankful.

Dussehra 2026 WhatsApp status messages

Share these short greetings and thoughts with your WhatsApp contacts on October 20.

Happy Dussehra! May Lord Rama guide you towards truth and fill your life with happiness and peace.

Shubh Vijayadashami! May every challenge bring strength and every new beginning bring hope.

May the victory of good over evil inspire us to live with honesty, kindness and courage. Happy Dussehra 2026!

Wishing you and your loved ones good health, prosperity and divine blessings this Vijayadashami.

Let positivity replace negativity and hope overcome fear. Have a blessed Dussehra!

May this auspicious day bring happiness to your home and success to every new effort. Happy Vijayadashami!

As we celebrate Vijayadashami on October 20, let the spirit of Dussehra encourage us to leave behind negativity and welcome a fresh start.