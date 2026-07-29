Happy Guru Purnima 2026: 30 Heartfelt wishes, messages, quotes and greetings to share and thank mentors

30 Guru Purnima messages, wishes, quotes and greetings that perfectly express love, respect and gratitude towards your mentors and guru.

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Happy Guru Purnima Messages (PC-ChatGPT)

Happy Guru Purnima 2026: Guru Purnima, celebrated on July 29, 2026, is one of India’s most revered festivals dedicated to honouring gurus, teachers, and mentors who guide us with wisdom, knowledge, and values. The day is observed to express gratitude for their guidance and to remember the invaluable role they play in shaping our lives. In Indian tradition, a guru is considered the pathfinder who leads individuals from ignorance to enlightenment, making this occasion a heartfelt tribute to their teachings and blessings.

Guru Purnima reminds us that true knowledge, self-awareness, patience, discipline, and spiritual growth are all nurtured under the guidance of a guru. As devotees celebrate this auspicious day, they offer prayers, seek blessings, greet and thank their mentors for inspiring them to become better individuals.

Here are 30 Guru Purnima messages ranging from traditional and spiritual to heartfelt and modern: