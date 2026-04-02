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Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Top messages, quotes, WhatsApp status, Facebook wishes and greetings to celebrate Lord Hanuman

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Top messages, quotes, WhatsApp status, Facebook wishes and greetings to celebrate Lord Hanuman

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to honor Lord Hanuman, the symbol of strength, devotion, and courage. Send heartfelt messages with Hanuman mantras to friends and family.

Hanuman Jayanti messages

Hanuman Jayanti 2026 messages, wishes and greetings: Hanuman Jayanti, also known as Hanuman Janmotsav is being celebrated today, April 2, according to the Vedic calendar. On this auspicious occasion, devotees observe special prayers and fasts in honour of Lord Hanuman, along with offering food and charitable donations. It is believed that worshipping the Lord on Hanuman Jayanti helps remove obstacles and bring peace and prosperity to one’s life. In today’s busy life, a simple greeting like “Jai Bajrangbali” can instantly lift someone’s spirits. That’s why Hanuman Jayanti messages for friends and family are shared widely every year, especially on WhatsApp and social media. You can also share heartfelt wishes and messages with your loved ones to extend your greetings to celebrate Lord Hanuman.

20 Best Hanuman Jayanti messages, wishes, quotes and greetings to celebrate Hanuman Janmotsav

May Lord Hanuman bless you with strength, courage, and success. Happy Hanuman Jayanti! Jai Hanuman! May Bajrangbali remove all obstacles from your life and fill it with positivity. On this divine day, may you receive Hanuman Ji’s blessings of protection and fearlessness. May Lord Hanuman guide us with his physical, mental and emotional stability and bless us with peace. May Lord Hanuman bless you with wisdom, strength, fame, patience, fearlessness, good health, awareness, and eloquence. Happy Hanuman Jayanti! Wishing you and your family a joyful and blessed Hanuman Jayanti 2026. Channeling Bajrang Bali’s energy today. Grounded in faith, rising in strength. May your life be filled with devotion, strength, and divine guidance. Today, we celebrate the divine birth of Anjaneya – a symbol of ultimate devotion and inner power. Wishing everyone a meaningful Hanuman Jayanti. From silence to storms, Bajrang Bali is with us through it all. Wishing peace and tenacity to everyone today. May Lord Hanuman remove all obstacles from your life and bless you with strength and courage. Wishing you the blessings of Hanumanji for wisdom, health, and protection from all harm. May Hanumanji inspire you to stay fearless and devoted in all your endeavors. On this Hanuman Jayanti, may your life be filled with courage, devotion, and peace. May Lord Hanuman bless you with strength, wisdom, and success in every step of life. Mantra: “Om Shri Hanumate Namah” Mantra: “Om Hanumate Namah” Mantra: “Jai Hanuman Gyan Gun Sagar” Mantra: “Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat” Mantra: “Bolo Hanuman Ki Jai”

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