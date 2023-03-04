Home

Happy Holi 2023: Special Post Holi Skin And Hair Care Tips by Shahnaz Husain to Play Carefree

Holi 2023: Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain shares DIY post Holi hair and skin care tips to play stress-free with colours.

Happy Holi 2023: Special Post-Holi Skin And Hair Care Tips by Shahnaz Husain to Play Carefree (Source: Freepik)

Happy Holi 2023: Holi colours contain a number of harmful chemicals, shiny pieces of mica and even glass particles. These not only irritate the skin and scalp, but can harm the beauty and health of the skin and hair. The colours also make the skin and hair dry and rough.

Rinse the face with plenty of plain water and then use a cleansing cream, or lotion. To make your own cleanser, take half a cup of cold milk and add one teaspoon of any vegetable oil, like “til,” olive or sunflower oil. Mix well. Dip cotton wool into this mixture and use it to cleanse the skin. Sesame seed (til) oil can be used to remove colours from the body, massaging it on the skin. This not only helps to remove the colours, but gives added protection to the skin. Sesame seed (til) oil actually helps to counteract sun-damage. While bathing, scrub the body gently with a loofah or wash cloth. The next day after Holi, mix together 4 parts of curd, add one part honey and very little turmeric. Apply on the face, neck and arms Wash off after 20 minutes. It removes tan and makes the skin soft, smooth and bright. If there is itching, add apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use it as a rinse on the areas that are itching. However, if itching or rash continues, it may be an allergic reaction and one should consult a doctor. The gel or juice of an aloe vera plant can be applied. Aloe vera moisturizes the skin, relieving dryness. Applying fresh Aloe Vera gel also soothes sun burn. It contains zinc, which is anti-inflammatory. Within the next few days give your hair a nourishing treatment. Mix one tablespoon pure coconut oil with one teaspoon castor oil. Heat and apply on the hair. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better. Wash your hair after an hour. Apply aloe vera hair pack. Take one tablespoon besan, two tablespoons curd and one tablespoon aloe vera gel. Mix together and apply on the hair, washing it off after 20 minutes with plain water. Cleanses and conditions. Immediately after your bath, apply a moisturizer on the face and body, while the skin is still damp. This helps to seal in moisture. If the hair is rough, beer can be used as a last rinse. In fact, it will soften and condition the hair. Add the juice of a lemon to the beer. Pour over the hair after shampoo. Leave on for a few minutes and rinse off with plain water. For hands, take 2 tablespoons sunflower oil, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and 3 tablespoon coarse sugar. Mix together till it becomes a paste. Apply and rub into hands. Wash off after 15 minutes. Removes tan and softens the skin. For nails, take a tablespoon of almond oil and two tablespoons vinegar or lemon juice. Mix well. Dip finger tips in this and soak for 10 minutes. Then wash off and rub nails with a piece of chamois leather (will be available at a cosmetic shop).

