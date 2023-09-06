Home

Janmashtami 2023: Check out wishes, images, quotes, messages and greetings to celebrate the auspicious day.

Happy Janmashtami 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings to Share With Your Loved Ones

Krishna Janmashtami will be commemorated with full enthusiasm across India, this day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Devotees of Lord Krishna will mark the festival on September 6 and 7. On this day, people visit temples, observe fasts, wear traditional clothes, decorate Krishna idols, and decorate their homes and worship places. Also, the celebrations are incomplete without Dahi handi, or makhan, which is hung at a height. In India, people gather and compete against each other to break this earthen pot. To make this day extra special, here are some best wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones.

May all the paths lead home and all your worries are taken care of by Lord Krishna. Happy Krishna Janmashtami wishes to you and your family!

May Lord Krishna rid you of all your worries on this day. Happy Janmashtami!

I hope Krishna’s joyful melodies bring you joy and bliss on this Janmashtami. Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna show you the right path as he showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra- Happy Janmashami!

Jai Shri Krishna! Have a happy Janmashtami. I pray to Krishna today to take away all your problems and worries.

Keep in mind the principles that Lord Krishna imparted in the Gita and always abide by the path of dharma. Cheers to Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna show you the right path as he showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra. Happy Janmashtami.

It is the day when Makhan chor is born. May this day he steals all your worries and bless you with the sweetness of Makhan and mishri in life. A very Happy Janmashtami to you!

It is the day when Makhan chor is born. May this day he steals all your worries and bless you with the sweetness of Makhan and mishri in life. A very Happy Janmashtami to you! May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtmi! And give you all the love, peace and happiness! Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

