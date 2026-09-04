Happy Janmashtami 2026: 50 wishes, messages, greetings and quotes to celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth

Krishna Janmashtami 2026: Significance, Celebrations And 50 Wishes To Share With Loved Ones

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Janmashtami 2026 messages

Janmashtami is one of the most important Hindu festivals and is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe the festival with prayers, fasting, devotional songs and midnight celebrations, as Krishna is believed to have been born at midnight. The festival is also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami and Krishnashtami in different parts of India. In 2026, Janmashtami is being celebrated on September 4.

Janmashtami Celebrations

The celebrations begin with devotees observing a fast and visiting temples decorated with flowers, lights and colourful ornaments. Many devotees keep an idol or image of baby Krishna in a decorated cradle and perform special prayers at midnight, the believed time of his birth.

Temples organise bhajans, kirtans and devotional programmes throughout the day. In several parts of India, devotees also recreate scenes from Krishna’s childhood, including his playful attempts to steal butter.

Dahi Handi is another major attraction, especially in Maharashtra. Teams of participants form human pyramids to break a pot filled with curd, butter and other treats, celebrating Krishna’s love for makhan.

Significance Of Janmashtami

Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna and his victory of good over evil. According to Hindu tradition, Krishna was born in Mathura to Devaki and Vasudeva when the kingdom was ruled by his tyrannical uncle Kansa. Krishna’s life and teachings hold an important place in Hindu philosophy. His message in the Bhagavad Gita focuses on performing one’s duty without being attached to the results.

People also use the festival as an opportunity to spend time with family, visit temples and seek blessings for peace, happiness and prosperity.

50 Happy Janmashtami Wishes And Messages