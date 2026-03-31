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Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Best wishes, messages, WhatsApp status to send family and friends

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Best wishes, messages, WhatsApp status to send family and friends

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 wishes, messages, quotes to celebrate the learnings of Lord Mahavir with near and dear ones. Check the list here.

Mahavir Jayanti 2026

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026 messages: The holy festival of Mahavir Jayanti is being celebrated across the country on March 31, Tuesday. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was born on the thirteenth day of the bright fortnight of the Chaitra month. Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, holds great importance for Jain followers, making this day very special for them. On this occasion, devotees begin worship early in the morning in temples. Processions are carried out in many places, and special rituals and prayers are performed.

Devotees also exchange greetings to celebrate the day. Lord Mahavir’s teachings of truth, non-violence, and sacrifice continue to inspire everyone, and this occasion is a good time to spread these values through kind wishes.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti wishes, messages, WhatsApp status

May Lord Mahavir’s teachings inspire you to live a life of truth, non-violence, and compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti! May Lord Mahavir bless you with wisdom, patience, and inner peace. Have a blessed Mahavir Jayanti. In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self. May the teachings of Lord Mahavir guide you towards peace and happiness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti! Wishing you a life filled with truth, non-violence, and compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti! On this holy day, may you be blessed with inner peace and positivity. Let us follow the path of kindness and harmony shown by Lord Mahavir. Happy Mahavir Jayanti! May this auspicious occasion bring joy, good health, and prosperity to you and your family. Celebrate this day by spreading love, peace, and humanity. Happy Mahavir Jayanti! May Lord Mahavir bless you with strength to follow the right path always. On Mahavir Jayanti, let’s promise to live a life of honesty and simplicity. Wishing you and your loved ones a peaceful and blessed Mahavir Jayanti. May the message of non-violence inspire you to lead a better life every day. Let us remember and follow the teachings of Lord Mahavir in our daily lives. May your heart be filled with kindness and your life with positivity. Happy Mahavir Jayanti! On this special day, may you find peace, happiness, and spiritual growth. Wishing you success and harmony on the path of truth and righteousness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti! May your life be filled with love, compassion, and serenity. The key to happiness is non-attachment. Let go of desires and live in the moment, for only then will you find peace- Lord Mahavir Let’s celebrate Mahavir Jayanti by spreading kindness, embracing non-violence, and living with truth and purity in our hearts. Wishing you peace and joy on this special day!

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