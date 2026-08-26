Happy Onam 2026: 30 messages, wishes, WhatsApp status and greetings to share with your friends and family Check 30 Happy Onam 2026 messages and greetings to celebrate the festival of harvest wih your dear ones.
Published: August 26, 2026, 7:00 AM IST
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Happy Onam (PC - Magific) Happy Onam messages, wishes, WhatsApp status and greetings: Onam 2026 is being celebrated across Kerala and by Malayali communities around the world. The 10-day harvest festival, which began with Atham on August 16, concludes with Thiruvonam on August 26 this year. The festival brings families and communities together through traditional feasts, floral decorations, cultural performances and prayers.
Onam is closely associated with the story of King Mahabali, a beloved ruler remembered for his kindness and generosity. According to legend, Mahabali’s reign was considered a golden period, and he is believed to return to Kerala every year during Onam to meet his people.
Happy Onam 2026: 30 wishes, greetings and messages to share with your closed ones
Happy Onam 2026! May the festival fill your home with happiness, prosperity and togetherness.
May the spirit of Onam bring peace, love and countless beautiful memories to you and your family. Happy Onam!
Wishing you a colourful and joyful Onam filled with delicious food, laughter and family time.
May King Mahabali’s blessings bring prosperity, good health and happiness into your life. Happy Onam 2026!
Let the colours of the pookalam and the warmth of Onam fill your heart with joy. Happy Onam!
May this Onam mark the beginning of a year filled with success, peace and new opportunities. Happy Onam!
Wishing you and your loved ones a festive Onam filled with love, laughter and togetherness.
May your home be blessed with happiness and your heart with peace this Onam. Happy Onam 2026!
Celebrate the beauty of traditions, the joy of togetherness and the warmth of family. Have a wonderful Onam!
May the harvest festival bring abundance and prosperity to your life. Happy Onam!
Wishing you a beautiful Onam filled with pookalams, sadya, celebrations and unforgettable moments.
May the spirit of Onam inspire us to spread kindness, generosity and happiness wherever we go. Happy Onam!
May this Thiruvonam bring good fortune, good health and endless happiness to you and your family.
Here’s wishing you a festive season filled with delicious food, beautiful traditions and happy memories. Happy Onam!
May the blessings of King Mahabali bring prosperity and peace to every home. Happy Onam 2026!
Celebrate the harvest of happiness, the abundance of love and the beauty of togetherness. Happy Onam!
May your life be as colourful as a pookalam and as joyful as an Onam celebration. Happy Onam!
Wishing you a prosperous Onam filled with hope, happiness and new beginnings.
May every moment of this Onam bring a reason to smile and every day ahead bring something beautiful.
Sending warm wishes to you and your family on the joyous occasion of Onam. Have a blessed celebration!
May the festive spirit of Onam fill your days with positivity, peace and prosperity. Happy Onam!
Let this Onam remind us of the values of kindness, equality and generosity. Wishing you a meaningful celebration.
May your Onam be filled with the aroma of a delicious sadya, the colours of a beautiful pookalam and the laughter of loved ones.
Wishing every Malayali around the world a joyful and prosperous Onam 2026!
May the happiness of Thiruvonam stay with you and your family throughout the year. Happy Onam!
May this harvest festival bring abundance to your home and happiness to your heart. Happy Onam 2026!
Celebrate the traditions, cherish your loved ones and welcome every new beginning with hope. Happy Onam!
Wishing you a Thiruvonam filled with blessings, togetherness and beautiful memories that last a lifetime.
May Onam bring people together with love, friendship and the joy of celebrating our shared traditions. Happy Onam!
Happy Onam 2026! May the festival of harvest bring prosperity to every home and happiness to every heart.