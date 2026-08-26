Happy Onam 2026: 30 messages, wishes, WhatsApp status and greetings to share with your friends and family

Check 30 Happy Onam 2026 messages and greetings to celebrate the festival of harvest wih your dear ones.

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Happy Onam (PC - Magific)

Happy Onam messages, wishes, WhatsApp status and greetings: Onam 2026 is being celebrated across Kerala and by Malayali communities around the world. The 10-day harvest festival, which began with Atham on August 16, concludes with Thiruvonam on August 26 this year. The festival brings families and communities together through traditional feasts, floral decorations, cultural performances and prayers.

Onam is closely associated with the story of King Mahabali, a beloved ruler remembered for his kindness and generosity. According to legend, Mahabali’s reign was considered a golden period, and he is believed to return to Kerala every year during Onam to meet his people.

Happy Onam 2026: 30 wishes, greetings and messages to share with your closed ones