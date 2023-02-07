Home

Happy Propose Day 2023: Best Wishes, GIFs, Images, SMS And Greetings to Share With Your Valentine

Propose day is the best day to express your emotions and love. If you're still wondering about how to propose to your partner, here are some lovely messages and images.

Propose Day 2023 will be celebrated on February 8 as part of the Valentine Week. It is the second day of the Valentine Week that leads up to Valentine’s Day on February 14, the first day being Rose Day on February 7. On this day, people make grand or sweet gestures to confess their love for their crushes or partners. The celebration of Valentine Week and Valentine’s Day started as a dedication to St Valentine. Initially a western concept, Valentine’s Day and Week are now celebrated in every country.

If you have missed the chance to propose to your loved one, this is your golden opportunity! On Propose Day, share these special messages, wishes, greetings, Images with your significant other to express yourself and have the opportunity to make them yours forever.

Happy Propose Day 2023: Best Wishes, GIFs, Images, SMS And Greetings to Share With Your Valentine:

“What greater thing is there for two human souls that to feel that they are joined… to strengthen each other… to be at one with each other in silent unspeakable memories.” – George Eliot

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.” – Helen Keller

“I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you, not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me.” – Roy Croft

There are many love stories in the world. But ours will always be my favourite. Happy Propose Day.

My feelings for you have only grown stronger ever since the day we first met. I want to seal our bond forever today. Happy Propose Day.

Will you be my Valentine forever? I promise to cherish you and make you happy every second. Happy Propose Day.

