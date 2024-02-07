Home

Lifestyle

Happy Rose Day 2024: 15 Romantic Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Rose Day 2024: 15 Romantic Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones

Valentine's week 2024 is ready to begin from tomorrow with Rose day. Share these messages, wishes, and quotes with your loved ones.

Rose Day 2024

February, the month of love is all set to start tomorrow and Valentine’s week calls for some celebration for your loved ones. This hyped-up week is all about making your partner feel special in one way or another. Rose Day gives the kickstart to the week of love on February 7 and couples tend to exchange roses with each other as a symbol of love and affection. Celebrate this season of romance by professing your love in different ways. We are pretty sure that you have planned something for your partner this week. To make this day extra special, share these heartfelt messages, wishes, and quotes with your loved ones and shower them with love.

Trending Now

Romantic Quotes For Rose Day

“Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, I know this poem becomes very cliché. But never fails to bring happiness to you. Happy Rose Day.” You may like to read “Love and a red rose can’t be hid.” – Thomas Holcroft “Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet.” – Katharine Lee Bates Happy Rose Day, my darling. Thank you for being the source of happiness in my life. “The rose is the flower and handmaiden of love – the lily, her fair associate, is the emblem of beauty and purity.” – Dorothea Dix “Sending roses to you on this rose day because only the rose can symbolize our true love. The roses will silently say how much I love you, dear. Happy rose day.” “But friendship is the breathing rose, with sweets in every fold.” – Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr. “A single rose can be my garden… a single friend, my world.” – Leo Buscaglia “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” – William Shakespeare “One rose says more than a dozen.” – Wendy Craig Hey, my forever person, Happy Rose Day. May you keep blooming like a rose and mesmerize people with your beauty, intelligence, and everything. Happy rose day, dear wifey. Thanks for all your support and craziness. May we keep growing stronger every day. Love you. When I’m going through a tough time, your hugs and love are just the comforts I need. Thank you, my rose, for helping me blossom into my true self. Happiest rose day to my beautiful flower. Thanks for being here with me and giving me the strength to deal with everything. Like the fragrance of a rose, may your day be filled with colours, happiness and love! Happy Rose Day!

Happy Rose Day!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.