Home

Lifestyle

Happy Vishu 2026 wishes, mssages, greetings, WhatsApp status to celebrate Malayalam New Year

Happy Vishu 2026 wishes, mssages, greetings, WhatsApp status to celebrate Malayalam New Year

Celebrate Vishu 2026 by sending Happy Vishu messages, and wishes to family and friends. Check top 20 greetings.

Happy Vishu 2026 messages

Happy Vishu 2026 Wishes, Messages, Greetings: Vishu is a harvest festival close to the hearts of Malayalis. It is celebrated on the first day of the month of Medam, the first month of the solar calendar used in Malabar, Kerala. This festival is a symbol of agricultural culture and prosperity.

This year, Vishu is being celebrated on April 15. Vishu is a time when nature and humans alike welcome the new year. The golden mango blossoms in the courtyard, and the mango trees in the orchard are filled with fruit, heralding the arrival of Vishu. Celebrate Vishu with your friends and family by sharing Vishu greetings, messages and wishes.

Check Top Happy Vishu 2026 messages, wishes and greetings

Wishing you a bright and prosperous Vishu 2026! May this Vishu bring happiness, health, and success to your life. Happy Vishu! May your year be filled with positivity and new beginnings. Wishing you and your family a joyful and blessed Vishu 2026. May the spirit of Vishu fill your home with peace and prosperity. Happy Vishu! May your dreams come true this year. Sending you warm wishes for a beautiful and blessed Vishu. May Vishu bring new hope, happiness, and success into your life. Wishing you a Vishu full of joy, love, and good fortune. Happy Vishu 2026! May your days be as bright as the Vishu morning. May this auspicious festival mark the beginning of a wonderful year for you. Wishing you endless happiness and prosperity this Vishu. Happy Vishu! Stay blessed and keep smiling always. May Vishu fill your life with light, joy, and positivity. Wishing you success, peace, and good health this Vishu and always. Happy Vishu! May your home be filled with laughter and love. May this Vishu bring you closer to your goals and dreams. Sending you heartfelt wishes for a joyful Vishu celebration. Happy Vishu 2026! May every day of the year be filled with happiness. Wishing you a colorful, joyful, and prosperous Vishu!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.