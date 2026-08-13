Hariyali Teej 2026: Kangana Ranaut brings green glam with a dose of desi handloom at CM Rekha Gupta’s celebration – PICS

Hariyali Teej 2026: Kangana Ranaut’s lime-green kanjeevaram silk saree steals the Teej spotlight at Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's celebrations. Check stunning pics.

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Kangana Ranaut and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (PC-Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut once again brought Indian handloom and traditional fashion into the spotlight with her latest ethnic look. The actor and Member of Parliament attended Hariyali Teej celebrations hosted by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and chose a striking lime-green silk saree for the occasion. With its traditional colours, intricate detailing and statement jewellery, Kangana’s look reflected her growing love for Indian textiles and heritage crafts.

Although the exact fabric of the saree has not been officially confirmed, it appeared to be a Kanjeevaram silk saree. The lime-green silk base was paired with a coral and pink pallu featuring motifs of trees and birds. Kangana teamed it with a matching blouse and completed the look with traditional gold jewellery, including a choker and jhumkas featuring pearls and emeralds. She kept her hairstyle simple, wearing her hair in a centre-parted, slicked-back low bun, and added a bindi to complete her traditional look.

Sharing pictures from the celebration, Kangana wrote, “Meri pehli Teej ka tyohaar, Rekha didi ke ghar pe, sach mein ek badi bahen ka payaar aur dular bilkul ghar jaisa apnapan. Sabko teej ki anek shubhkamnaein.” This translates to, “My first Teej celebration at Rekha didi’s home, with the love and affection of an elder sister, and a sense of belonging that truly felt like home. Wishing everyone a very happy Teej.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut’s love for Indian handlooms

Kangana has often used her public appearances to promote Indian handlooms and traditional craftsmanship. Her fashion choices frequently reflect her support for initiatives such as ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. She has also been vocal about promoting Himachali handloom and artisans from her constituency in Mandi.

Earlier this year, Kangana attended an event wearing a multicoloured overcoat over an ivory chiffon saree. She later revealed that the coat had been woven by women from her constituency under the guidance of Kullvi Whims. Through such appearances, the actor-turned-politician has continued to highlight local artisans and traditional crafts.

Her saree choices during Parliament sessions have also attracted attention. From a dusty pink Kutch saree on National Handloom Day to Ikat, Kotpad, Paithani, Banarasi, Kanjeevaram and Khadi, Kangana has explored a wide range of Indian textiles. Her latest Teej look is yet another example of her effort to bring traditional Indian craftsmanship into the fashion spotlight.

What is a Kanjeevaram saree?

Kanjeevaram silk sarees originate from Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu and are known for their rich silk, vibrant colours and intricate zari work. The sarees received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2005-06. Traditionally, Kanjeevaram sarees are woven using mulberry silk sourced from Karnataka, which gives them their distinctive strength and lustrous finish.

The tradition of weaving in Kanchipuram dates back centuries, with several weaving communities contributing to the region’s textile heritage. Historically, these sarees were also woven in nine-yard lengths. The gold zari used in Kanjeevaram weaving is sourced from different parts of India, including Surat in Gujarat.

When is Hariyali Teej in 2026?

Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15, 2026. According to the Drik Panchang, the Tritiya tithi starts at 6:46 PM on August 14 and ends at 5:28 PM on August 15, 2026, making August 15 the correct date based on Udaya Tithi. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It marks the celebration of the monsoon season and green nature. Married women keep a fast for a happy and long married life and they dress up in green clotes, apply mehendi, and decorate swings to celebrate.