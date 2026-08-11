Hariyali Teej 2026: When is Sawan Teej? Check date, tithi, puja muhurat and rituals

Hariyali Teej brings together devotion, monsoon traditions and colourful celebrations. Know why the festival is important and how devotees observe the special day.

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What is Hariyali Teej and why do women observe the vrat (PC: Meta AI)

Hariyali Teej is one of the most awaited festivals of the Sawan season. In 2026, the festival will bring its usual mix of devotion, colourful celebrations and traditional rituals on August 15. Also known as Sawan Teej or Chhoti Teej, the festival is closely linked with Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Women dress in green, apply mehendi and take part in prayers while many also observe a fast. The festival is not only about rituals but also about celebrating the beauty of the monsoon season and the bond of love and devotion associated with Shiva and Parvati.

Hariyali Teej 2026 date and tithi

Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15, 2026. It falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Shravan. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 6:46 PM on August 14 and end at 5:28 PM on August 15. Since the Tritiya Tithi prevails on August 15 the festival and vrat will be observed on this day.

Read more: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Teej Festival at Dilli Haat

Why is Hariyali Teej celebrated?

The festival is dedicated to the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to Hindu belief Goddess Parvati undertook intense penance to win Lord Shiva as her husband. Her devotion eventually brought the two together. Hariyali Teej therefore holds special importance for married women who pray for marital happiness and the wellbeing of their families. Unmarried women may also observe the vrat while praying for a suitable life partner.

The green celebration of Sawan

The word Hariyali is associated with greenery which explains the strong connection between the festival and the monsoon season. Women traditionally wear green sarees or suits and complete their look with bangles, mehendi and traditional jewellery. Decorated swings or jhulas are also an important part of Teej celebrations. Women gather together to enjoy swings and sing traditional Sawan songs.

Puja muhurat for Hariyali Teej

Puja can be performed after sunrise and during the auspicious period of the Tritiya Tithi. The commonly cited timings include a morning window from sunrise to around 9:08 AM along with Abhijit Muhurat from 12:17 PM to 1:08 PM. The evening Pradosh Muhurat is from 6:38 PM to 8:51 PM. Since muhurat timings can differ by location devotees should check their local Panchang before beginning the puja.

Hariyali Teej puja and vrat rituals

Devotees worship Lord Shiva Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha. A puja setup may include idols flowers fruits belpatra sandalwood paste a diya incense and traditional shringar items. Women may offer bangles sindoor mehendi and other adornments to Goddess Parvati.

Many women observe a strict vrat while others follow a modified fast depending on their family tradition. Sindhara is another important custom in which married daughters receive gifts from their parental home. These gifts can include clothes bangles mehendi sweets and other festive items.

What food is prepared on Teej?

Teej celebrations are incomplete without traditional festive food prepared at home. Ghevar is one of the most popular sweets associated with the festival and is often enjoyed with rabri or other sweet toppings. Malpua is another favourite that adds to the festive spread. Families may also prepare sweet mathri along with other homemade snacks and seasonal delicacies.

These dishes are often prepared specially for the occasion and offered during celebrations after the puja. In many families sweets and food are also exchanged with relatives and neighbours. The festive meal adds warmth to the celebrations and brings families together on this auspicious day.