Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is flaunting her sartorial side. Her recent ensemble accentuates her curves and is a perfect attire to wear for any occasion. As mentioned earlier, her mini floral dress is a perfect go-to dress for fancy lunch to a romantic date. Her dress was adorned with pink and green floral embroidery and is a sight to behold.

Taking it to Instagram, Miss Universe 2021 uploaded a series of pictures. She wore a mini floral dress with a deep plunge neckline. The caption read," To shine your brightest light is to be who you truly are (sic)."

Harnaaz’s dress was adorned with pretty pink and green embroidery. This gives a sassy yet calm summery vibe. This sets the perfect date night to fun night glam ensemble. The dress is from the shelves of House of Eda, an Indian fashion label. The house has versatile sequinned, floral, lace cutwork and cocktail dress with European touch of chic, sophistication and luxury.

Wondering about the price of the dress? We have you covered. The dress costs Rs 17,999 and is available on the designer’s website. Check it out here.

For accessories, she chose pair of metallic hoop earrings and black sunglasses. She left her tresses open with a mid-parted hairstyle. For makeup, she chose a dab of pink lipgloss, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes and black eyeliner, mascara eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

What do you think of Harnaaz’s outfit?