Chandigarh's Harnaaz Sandhu's Twitter bio reads, "Shine like the whole Universe is yours," and it certainly is, as she was crowned the 70th Miss Universe at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. Sandhu is the third winner of the title from India, after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta who won the prestigious spot in 1994 and 2000 respectively. The entire nation is still in the celebratory mode. Did you know that the 21-year-old has not just won the prestigious title? There are a lot of perks of winning the title. Here, let's dig into the awards and benefits that come with the title of Miss Universe.

The Crown Worth Rs 37 Crore

The official name of the Miss Universe crown is the Miss Universe Mouawad Power of Unity Crown. According to a reports, the crown is worth USD 5 million which is around Rs 37 crores. On the official website of Mouawad, the description can be read as: "The Miss Universe Power of Unity Crown is a unique, bespoke work of extraordinary craftsmanship that carries a powerful message with it to the world that symbolises the community of women from all around the world whose bonds unite them."

The Whooping Prize Money

The beauty queen has been rewarded with hefty price money of USD 2.50,000 which is around Rs 1.89 Crores. She has also won a whooping price money from the Miss Universe Organisation.

The Swanky New York Apartment

Reportedly, Harnaaz is allowed to stay at the Miss Universe apartment for an year and she has to share it with Miss USA. All her expenses including groceries, clothing etc will be borne by the organisation.

A Team of Professional Experts Always by Her Side

The Miss Universe will also get a team of professionals, which includes makeup artists, photographers, professional stylists, dermatologists, nutritionists, dentists etc. for a year.

Free Travel And Exclusive Entry

The list of rewards doesn’t end here. The 21-year-old will get access to exclusives parties, concerts, screenings and premieres. She will get the opportunity to tour the world throughout the year with Miss Universe Organisation taking care of the accommodation and food charges for a whole year.