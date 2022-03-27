On Saturday, Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021 was a showstopper for designers Shivan and Narresh at the FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) Lakme Fashion Week. She channeled her inner queen and looked marvelous as she walked the ramp. For the event, she chose a burnt orange dress from the duo’s latest collection Fresconian Series. Her pictures and videos are making waves on social media.Also Read - Mira Rajput’s Bralette And Lehenga Are Floral Bliss in 'Earth-Friendly Dreamland' - See Pics

On March 26 night, Harnaaz walked the ramp on Day 4 of LFW 2022 and turned muse to designers Shivan and Narresh and showcases their latest collection Fresconian Series. Taking it official handle of the Miss Universe 2021, FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week uploaded pictures of Harnaaz's exquisite and elegant ramp walk.

For the event, Harnaaz choe a burnt orange ensemble for her showstopper look. The ensemble is of glittery velvet fabric that accentuated Miss Universe 2021’s hourglass curves. The attire was adorned with plunging neckline, floor-sweeping train on the black, backless detain and cross over silver halter neck straps which formed a bow on the back.

Along with this, Harnaaz chose a trendy sunglass and printed strappy high heels. For makeup, she chose glossy nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, sharp contouring, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and a wet-look hairdo.

According to Lakme Fashion Week, Shivan and Narresh’s Fresconian Series is about,” reimagining the visual splendour of Shekhawati Havelis in Rajasthan, painting to life India’s opulent history and evolution through the modern lens of art and design.” The collection also used five prints that paid ode to artists and artisans,” exuding joy and creativity through poetic blends of shimmering skein lustre and meticulous detailing.”