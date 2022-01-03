Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was recently clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The 21-year-old jetted off to New York to kick-start her Miss Universe journey. The beauty queen was papped recently dressed in a printed pants and a matching shirt.Also Read - Katy Perry Just Wore a Bra Made of Beer Cans, And it Dispensed Beer - Bizarre or Not?

Her silk green and white collared printed shirt is hand printed and hand dyed. It had full sleeves with closed cuffs and button-up front. She teamed it with straight-fit matching green and white tropical printed high-waisted pants.

Check out Harnaaz Sandhu's airport look:

The beauty queen is acing the airport fashion like a pro. The 21-year-old greeted the paparazzi with a Namaste. She paired her outfit with a pair of golden coloured heels. She kept her hair loose, wore a mask and a face shield.

What’s the price of Harnaaz’s outfit?

If you liked the comfy co-ord set, then you are in luck. You can add the tropical printed pant and shirt in just Rs 18,500. The Lea shirt is worth Rs 8,500 and slim jim pants are worth Rs 10,000 from Reik.

Harnaaz in a conversation with news agency ANI talked about Bollywood, “I hope to see myself there because that has always been my passion, but I do not want to be a normal actress. I want to be an actress who is very influential, who chooses strong characters that break stigmas and stereotypes around who women are and what all they can do,” Harnaaz told ANI. The 21-year-old has two Punjabi films in her kitty.

Sandhu is the third winner of the Miss Universe title from India, after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta who won the prestigious spot in 1994 and 2000 respectively.