Harnaaz Sandhu Trips And Gracefully Walks on Miss Universe 2022 Stage, Does Namaste in Emotional Video

Harnaaz Sandhu was about to fall on the Miss Universe 2022 stage during her final walk. However, she regained her balance and completed the walk gracefully. Watch the video.

Miss Universe 2022: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu was seemingly emotional as she took her final walk before crowning USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel as the new Miss Universe. As Harnaaz stepped on the stage, she got emotional. She cried and waved at the audience, folding her hands for namaste. As Harnaaz entered the stage amid loud cheers, this year’s beauty pageant competitors clapped enthusiastically for her. Tears rolled down her cheeks as she waved at the audience and folded her hands in namaste. Harnaaz also tripped while walking on the stage, however, she walked gracefully after regaining her balance. She looked beautiful in the gorgeous black gown.

Watch Harnaaz Sandhu’s viral video from Miss Universe 2022:

Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/L0PrH0rzYw — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

In 2021, it was a proud moment for India when Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe title. She had told the media, “It’s just overwhelming and unbelievable. Finally, India is able to wear the crown of Miss Universe after 21 years, and I think we have been waiting for this for so long; the feeling is just out of this world.”

28-year-old R’Bonney Gabriel has been crowned Miss Universe 2022 in a ceremony held in New Orleans, Louisiana. R’Bonney. She was Miss USA 2022 and competed against 84 women to take home the crown. Among them was also India’s Divita Rai, who reached the top 16 stage of the competition.