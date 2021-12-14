New Delhi: After 21 long years, the coveted title of Miss Universe has finally returned home- as Chandigarh girl, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, was declared the winner of the 70th edition of the pageant on Sunday night in Eliat, Israel. Actor Lara Dutta had last won the title in 2000. She defeated 80 contestants in a pageant that was touched by politics and the pandemic. The young winner who is a familiar face on the entertainment sector has worked in several Punjabi films.Also Read - Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan Test Positive For Coronavirus After Kareena And Amrita

The beauty queen in an interview with AP said that she wants to work towards menstrual hygiene. She said, "Well, I'm very passionate about menstrual hygiene as my mom is a gynecologist, and since I have been growing up, I've seen how careful she has been towards spreading the word regarding cleanliness amongst the youth who are the future of tomorrow, especially women all around the world who feel so uncomfortable talking about their health. So I want to break those stigmas, those stereotypes that your health is your priority, and there's nothing beyond that. If you really want to achieve the purpose in your life and you really want to achieve the goals and you're passionate about that, you need to be internally strong and than comes the time you're open to talk about your health in front of the society."

Does that mean she will quit her plans of trying her luck in Bollywood? From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, Juhi Chawla, Neha Dhupia to Dia Mirza, these beauty queens has won beauty pageants.

“I think this crown is not only about looking beautiful, this crown is not only about bearing it and embracing yourself, it’s more about being a responsible citizen in the whole world and talking about the issues and all those important aspects that I think any society should be aware about, especially if I take you to my advocacy, which is regarding women empowerment and menstrual hygiene. I would like to take this forward along with sponsoring organization. And yes, I think now I have the voice and vocal to bring that one difference in society or maybe more than that, and I will make sure that I use the most out of it.”

Sandhu said she was feeling “overwhelmed because it’s been 21 years since India got Miss Universe crown and it’s happening right now.”

After the historic win, Harnaaz expressed gratitude for everyone who believed in her. “We did it. I said in my final answer, that I believed in myself and that’s why I was on that stage. I also want to mention a few people who believed in me too. Firstly I would like to thank my family and friends who have been there with me no matter what.They have seen me fall and get up and they have been there supporting me throughout,” she mentioned in a post.

(With inputs from AP)