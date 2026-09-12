Hartalika Teej 2026 date: Is it on September 13 or 14? Check puja muhurat, vrat and rituals

There is some confusion over whether Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 13 or September 14 this year. Check the details inside.

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Hartalika Teej (PC- Instagram)

Hartalika Teej is one of the important Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Devotees, particularly married women, observe a strict vrat and worship the divine couple while praying for marital harmony, the long life of their husbands and the well-being of their families. In 2026, Hartalika Teej will be observed on September 14. The festival falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month.

Hartalika Teej 2026 Date: September 13 Or 14?

There is some confusion over whether Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 13 or September 14 this year. According to the given timings, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 7:08 AM on September 13, 2026, and ends at 7:06 AM on September 14, 2026.

As the festival is traditionally observed based on the relevant Tritiya during the morning period, September 14 will be observed as the main Hartalika Teej vrat and puja day.

Hartalika Teej 2026 Puja Muhurat

The Pratahkal, or morning period, is considered an important time for Hartalika Teej worship.

In Delhi, the Hartalika Teej 2026 puja muhurat is from 6:05 AM to 7:06 AM on September 14. Devotees will have a window of around one hour to perform the morning puja. The timings can vary depending on the location and sunrise. For instance, in Lucknow, the morning puja window is from 5:51 AM to 7:06 AM. Devotees are advised to check their local Panchang for the exact timings.

Some traditions also consider Pradosh Kaal suitable for Shiva-Parvati worship if morning puja cannot be performed.

Hartalika Teej Significance

Hartalika Teej is associated with Goddess Parvati’s determination to marry Lord Shiva. According to tradition, Parvati performed intense tapasya to win Shiva as her husband.

Her father wanted to marry her to someone else, but Parvati remained determined to follow her spiritual path. One of her close female friends helped her leave and go to the forest, where she continued her tapasya.

The name Hartalika is traditionally linked to the words Harat, meaning abduction, and Aalika, meaning female friend. After recognising Parvati’s devotion and determination, Lord Shiva accepted her.

The festival therefore represents devotion, patience, determination and commitment.

Hartalika Teej Vrat And Rituals

On Hartalika Teej, devotees generally wake up early, take a bath and make a sankalp before beginning their vrat. Many women observe a Nirjala vrat, which means fasting without food or water. However, fasting practices can differ according to family traditions and individual health needs.

Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped together during the puja. Some devotees also make idols of the divine couple using clay or sand.

Traditional offerings include fruits and flowers. Women may also offer Shringar items such as sindoor and bangles to Goddess Parvati.

Devotees also read or listen to the Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha and pray for happiness, stability, respect and understanding in their relationships.

Beyond the rituals and fasting, Hartalika Teej is seen as a celebration of Goddess Parvati’s determination and devotion. Her story highlights patience, self-respect and dedication to one’s chosen path.