Prepared from a mixture of water and magnesium chloride flakes, magnesium oil is naturally found in nuts, soy cheese, whole grains, dairy products etc. Notably, magnesium is a significant nutrient that performs various function in the body. From regulating nerves and improving muscle function to maintaining blood sugar level and optimising blood pressure level, magnesium oil does it all for you.

Magnesium oil is not actually an oil but a mixture (mentioned earlier). The nutrient, magnesium has both health and beauty benefits. Vitamin D cannot be metabolised without the right amount of magnesium in the body, says a study published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association. Here, we tell you more about the importance of magnesium oil for your overall health.

Soothes body aches

If you frequently experience muscle aches and pain, you need to opt for magnesium oil. It has been found to regulate neuromuscular signals and provide relief from body pain. The oil is also associated with a balanced calcium level in the body and controlled muscle contraction. You can use magnesium oil and get rid of aches.

Uplifts mood and energy

Cellular energy is the fuel you need to feel energetic. And, magnesium oil is known to stimulate the enzyme responsible for cellular energy by activating ATP (adenosine triphosphate). This means, if you are experiencing fatigue, magnesium oil can be beneficial.

Improves bowel movement

Improper bowel movement leads to constipation and other digestive issues. If you wish to prevent or treat the condition, you need to opt for magnesium oil. It can provide relief from constipation due to its laxative properties. The oil can make your bowel movement smoother by relaxing the muscles in the intestine.