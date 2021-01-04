Among various factors that make your skin look dull and unattractive, one is facial hair. It not only reduces the glow of your skin but also makes it difficult for you to apply and blend makeup. Some women embrace facial hair and feel extremely comfortable with that. It is great if you can do that. However, if you wish to remove it and make your skin look clean, there are various ways of doing that and we will get to them after a while. Also Read - Beauty Trends of 2020: From Jade Rollers to Bold Brows - Top 5 Trends That Will Rule 2021 as Well

Firstly, one of the reasons behind the excessive facial growth is the secretion of more than normal levels of androgens hormone. This condition is also called hirsutism, a condition that may be a result of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) or an adrenal gland disorder. In this case, you may need medical help. However, if your facial hair growth is light, here are certain home remedies that can be helpful.

Egg White Mask

Once you apply an egg white mask on your face, it becomes hard and sticks to your skin. Therefore, while you remove it, you also get rid of the excess hair growth. Moreover, you do not affect your skin health in the process as eggs are rich in protein that boosts your skin health. To prepare an egg white mask, you need to mix egg white with sugar and a tablespoon of cornstarch. Beat it until the mixture becomes smooth and then apply to your face. Peel it off once the mask dries off. Then, wash your face using cold water.

Lemon And Honey

Lemon mixed with honey acts as a home-made waxing that can help get rid of excessive facial hair. All you need to do is to mix 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1 tablespoon of honey, and 2 teaspoons of lemon juice in a bowl. Then, heat it until the mixture becomes paste-like. In case it becomes too sticky, add water to the mixture. Now, apply the paste on the affected area and pull the excessive hair using a waxing strip.

Papaya And Turmeric

Papaya contains a bio-active component called papain that prevents the growth of excessive facial hair by enlarging the hair follicles. It also helps you get rid of dead cells and makes your skin look bright. To prepare papaya and turmeric paste, you need to cut the former into small pieces and create a paste using a grinder. Then add a tablespoon of turmeric to it. Apply the paste on your face using your hand and wait for 20 minutes. Then, wash it off using cold water.