Have You Been Eating Fruits Wrong All This While? Ayurveda Expert Reveals

Everyone is aware of the advantages fruits provide for our health. They control blood pressure, lower the risk of heart disease, and offer defence against cancer-causing cells. However, we frequently become perplexed when deciding when is the optimum moment to eat fruits. It is important to eat them in the proper quantities and at the appropriate times in order to reap the health advantages and prevent negative consequences. Ayurveda doctor and gut health coach Dr Dimple Jangda shares the top three rules for eating fruits. She further reveals astringent, sour and sweet fruits along with their benefits.

Astringent fruits like apples, pears, unripe bananas, cranberries, pomegranates, berries, cherries, strawberries, and watermelons are air and earth dominant. They have a dry, cold and heavy nature. Astringent taste helps in toning and tightening tissues, reducing sweating, and cooling excess heat.

Sour fruits like lime, lemon, cherry tomato, orange, tangerines, grapefruits, persimmon, plums, sour berries, sour cherries, sour grapes, kiwi, green mango, and rhubarb are light, oily and warm in nature. A sour taste moistens the mouth and increases the flow of saliva. They are earth and fire dominant which promotes the healthy flow of bile, and help in cleansing the tissues.

Sweet fruits like mangos, ripe bananas, papaya, musk melons, peach, avocado, pineapple, plums, and pumpkins are slightly heavier in nature, soft, oily, and relatively grounding. They help in building and nourishing your body. As per Ayurveda, a sweet taste helps build tissues like bones, muscles, teeth, nails and hair, which is why toddlers crave a sweet taste. It’s earth and water dominant.

3 RULES TO EATING FRUITS

Eat it alone or leave it alone. Do not mix fruits with other food groups like legumes, vegetables, grains, milk, yoghurt, and meat as they turn into undigested metabolic waste or toxic. Fruits get digested quickly and require only three hours in your system – one hour in your stomach, one hour in the small intestine, and one hour in the large intestine. Do not consume fruits after sunset, as the digestive enzymes present in the fruits can affect your sleep patterns. Eating fruits right before going to bed can also cause a sugar spike, leading to one becoming overactive, and unable to fall asleep. Do not mix fruits within different fruit groups as they ferment quickly and can cause indigestion. There are 3 broad categories of fruits based on the functions they perform

