If you want a happy and content life, own a pet. We are not kidding. Even science says that having a four-legged friend at home can make you calmer, stress-free, and healthy. Welsh professional footballer Benjamin Joseph Williams once said, “There is no psychiatrist in the world like a puppy licking your face”. You might be thinking that keeping a pet is an added responsibility and it can only add to the daily stress instead of treating it. In that case, you must have a look at its plethora of health benefits that are proved right by doctors as well. Having a pet or not is totally your choice but you must make the decision after being fully informed about the positives associated with keeping one. Read further to know about that.

Reduces stress

When you feel anxious or stressed out, just sit with your pet anfd you will feel much better. This is because pets are known to be stress busters. According to a study published in the journal AREA Open, spending time with your pet can stimulate your mind and increase the secretion of a happy hormone called endorphins. Also, it can help to reduce the production of a stress hormone called cortisol.

Treats depression

Lack of love and companionship can lead to depression. And, a pet can bring these two important things in your life keeping you happy and depression free. They can keep the loneliness away from you by having a relaxing effect on your mind.

Boost your immunity

According to a study published in the University of Arizona, keeping a pet works as probiotics. It can boost your immunity and keeps you happy. Notably, having a dog as a pet at home can help your body develop good bacteria in your stomach that improves the functioning of your body’s defense system.