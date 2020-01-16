Having sex frequently makes you less likely to hit menopause early than those who hit a bed rarely. This is what a recent study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science has stated. According to the researchers, indulging in sexual activity on a weekly basis makes you 28 per cent less likely to experience menopause early than those who go for it once a month.

The scientists suggested that it happens because when you stopped having sex for a longer duration or take longer pauses between sexual activities, this gives your body a signal that there is no chance of you getting pregnant. This makes your body choose not to invest in ovulation unnecessarily. This is what leads to early menopause.

Apart from preventing early menopause, there is an array of other significant reasons to keep getting cozy with your partner and have sex. Read on to know about them.

Boosts Immunity

Having sex as frequently as twice in a week leads to an increased level of an antibody called immunoglobulin A (IgA) in your saliva. Notably, this antibody is known to be quite strong and the first line of defence against sexually transmitted disease, human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally infrequent sexual activity or too much sex (thrice a week) leads to less IgA in the saliva. This means that overdoing sex can also have a negative impact. This is because of stress and anxiety that come with too much sex and cancel out its positive effects.

Improves heart health

According to a study published in the journal PLOS, having sex is a great form of exercise that maintains your blood pressure, improves metabolism and keeps cardiovascular diseases like heart failure, heart attack, and stroke at bay. Did you know that indulging in sex helps you burn an average of 4 calories a minute? Yes, you read it right. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and get yourself locked in a room with your beloved.

Lowers stress level

Being stressed means the level of cortisol hormone is too much in your body. To cancel the effects of this stress hormone, you basically need to raise the level of a happy hormone called endorphins. And, that can happen by having sex. Sexual activity has been found to relieve stress and boost your mood. This is what a study published in the journal Biological Psychology states.