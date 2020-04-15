Blood pressure is basically the force that is exerted on blood vessels by the blood to flow and circulate in the body and nourish the cells and tissues with oxygen and essential nutrients. Blood pressure also helps in delivering antibodies for immunity. It is vital to have a normal blood pressure which is below 120 mm Hg systolic and 80 mm Hg diastolic. This figure is cited by the National Institute of Health. If your blood pressure is consistently high, it is a debilitating condition which is also known as hypertension. It is characterized by nosebleed, headaches, dizziness, chest pain etc. If you are going through this problem, you must consult a doctor for the right drug. Meanwhile you can also have certain food items that are known to low down your blood pressure. Read on to know about them. Also Read - Even Damaged Livers Can Handle Medicines For Diabetes, Blood Pressure

Bananas

Being rich in potassium, bananas can manage hypertension. According to the American Heart Association , potassium has been found to alleviate the pressure on the blood vessels' walls and low down the blood pressure.

Berries

They are known to be packed with flavonoid called anthocyanins. They are antioxidant compounds that can lead to 8 per cent reduction in blood pressure. This is what a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has revealed.

Kiwis

Those who have mildly elevated blood pressure must have kiwi as it is known to significantly reduce systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Also, kiwis are rich in vitamin C, that has been found to improve blood pressure reading.

Watermelon

Watermelon has citrulline, an amino acid, that can potentially regulate blood pressure. It works by helping in the production of nitric oxide that relaxes blood vessels’ walls. Also this gas encourages the flexibility in the arteries.