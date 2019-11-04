Isn’t it ironical that India’s population is around 1.37 billion and most of the Indian couples are facing infertility issues? According to the UN data, on one hand, India is soon going to surpass the population of China, which is the most populous country globally. And, on the other hand, 10 to 15 per cent of married couples in our country is battling infertility. Have you ever thought about what can be the reason behind this increasing problem? There is an array of factors that contribute to infertility and among them, the most common is stress.

According to the American Journal of Epidemiology, a higher level of stress can lower the odds of conception for women. It actually lowers your sexual desire and increases menstrual irregularity. Apart from this, consuming coffee is also associated with a lesser chance of getting pregnant. Caffeine present in coffee prevents muscle contraction in the fallopian tubes, which is required to carry the egg from the lining of the fallopian tubes to the uterus.

This clearly means that if you want to conceive a child, you need to prevent yourself from taking the stress and consuming coffee. Apart from this, there are certain exercises that can help you in this regard. Read on to know about them.

Cycling

Swimming is known to increase your endurance level and reduce stress. Also, it recharges your body and makes you happy. Notably, you can indulge in swimming even if you are undergoing infertility treatment.

Yoga

Breathing exercises involved in Yoga can calm you down and reduce anxiety and stress. Deep breathing is known to improve blood circulation in the private parts and boost your libido. Also, performing Yoga every day can strengthen your reproductive organs.

Strength Training

Strength training is considered to be one of the most effective ways to build strength and stamina, which are required during the sexual act. While doing the strength training can improve your chances to conceive, overdoing it can have opposite effects.