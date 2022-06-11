You look out of shape, have you put on some extra kilos? These are very common things to hear when your weight is on the higher side or let’s just say when you are ‘fat’. While we do say that one needs to be comfortable in their own skin, we forget that society has demarcated certain ways in which a woman should look, we are bombarded everywhere with tips, tricks, secrets, shakes, teas, wraps, and a new fad diet schemes tends to surface every 6 months.Also Read - 6 Ways to Control Your Cholesterol Levels Naturally

While these fancy diet plans can be quite inviting but, in many cases, one does not get the desired results. Ever wondered, what is the reason behind this constant battle with the weighing machine not giving you what you want? According to Aditi Gupta, Premium Coach, Fittr, there are some common mistakes that women make while in their pursuit of fitness, some of them are:

Protein will make you fat

Protein is an essential macronutrient; its role is not to make you 'fat' but help you in building lean muscles. Also, protein has a great quality to keep you satiated for a longer duration and regulate your appetite. Every meal of the day should constitute a protein element, just ensure that your daily intake is monitored. Women should consume more than the bare minimum recommended daily intake, which is 1.2 gm/kg. After a good workout, protein helps in the recovery and strengthening of the worked-out muscle. Cutting down macronutrients may cause more harm than benefit.

Weightlifting will make you look bulky

Why only do cardio? Cardio helps in burning fat, whereas strength training exercises help in improving your metabolism, apart from burning fat. Hence, it is important that you combine both forms of workouts to make sure that you achieve appropriate results. It strengthens the muscles and retains those muscles keeping metabolism in a better state, thereby helping you in losing fat most optimally.

Do you sleep enough?

As women, most of the time, work and jobs take priority and sleep is probably the last one on the list. When you are on your fitness journey and working out regularly, sleep becomes essential. It is while you are asleep that the body is given the chance to rest and recover. So, make sure, you get a good night’s sleep.

As per a study, titled, ‘Insufficient sleep undermines dietary efforts to reduce adiposity, the amount of human sleep contributes to the maintenance of fat-free body mass at times of decreased energy intake. Lack of sufficient sleep may compromise the efficacy of typical dietary interventions for weight loss and related metabolic risk reduction.

This or that diet plan?

Do not follow the trending diet plan. Gupta suggests, “Do your research and understand that fitness routines and diet plans are not one size fits all plan. It is a personalised approach and knowledge-based understanding that helps in achieving the desired goal. Blindly following a plan will not yield the results that you want.” The best approach is to understand the fundamentals, then you will be able to make a good plan for yourself and take a certified professional’s help.

Consistency is key

They say fitness is a journey and to continue a journey one must be consistent. Often, when you do not get the desired results, you tend to get demotivated and stop your fitness regime. Well, that is the wrong way to go about it. In my opinion, the best approach is to re-access what has not worked out and get back on the plan and work harder. It is only with consistency that you will be able to get that body which you have dreamt of.