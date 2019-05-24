The health benefits of milk are plenty. In India, both cow milk and buffalo milk are popular. Both types of milk are known to be beneficial for different reasons. Here are some health benefits of buffalo milk.

Lowers bad cholesterol: Buffalo milk is low in cholesterol and is known to be good for those with high cholesterol and heart conditions. Studies have shown that it also in bringing down bad cholesterol or LDL levels.

High in nutrients: Buffalo milk is full of extremely beneficial nutrients like calcium, phosphorous, magnesium and iron which are essential for the proper and healthy growth of bones. Regular consumption of buffalo milk is thus known to keep bone diseases like osteoporosis away. Calcium is known to be the building blocks of bones and this is why drinking buffalo milk regularly can help reduce your risk of arthritis and other bone and joints diseases even later in life.

Keeps blood pressure in check: The potassium content in buffalo milk is also high which keeps your blood pressure in check and could play an important role in reducing your chances of high blood pressure.

High in protein: Buffalo milk contains all the 9 amino acids and provides around 8.5g of protein. This is excellent for building muscles and preventing muscles loss. It also keeps you full for long and could help you eat less junk.

High in fat: Buffalo milk has higher fat than other types of milk like cow milk. This is why it can be a good option for those trying to gain weight. Those who are watching their weight should pay attention to the quantity of milk they are consuming.

High in Vitamins: Buffalo milk boasts of a number of vitamins including Vitamins B 12, A and C. This is why it is recommended for those who are at a high risk of heart attacks and stroke as studies have found that these can help reduce their risk significantly.