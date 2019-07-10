You may have had green tea and you must definitely be aware of its many health benefits. But are you aware of Japanese matcha tea? Japanese Matcha tea is basically a finely ground powder of new leaves from shade-grown (90 per cent shade) Camellia sinensis green tea bushes. The Japanese matcha tea has been credited with a number of miraculous health benefits. Now a new study by the University of Japan has found that Japanese matcha tea can be very beneficial in reducing anxiety. The new scientific study published in the Journal of Functional Foods says that consumption of matcha powder or matcha extract will help relieve anxiety and could hence be used by those who suffer from anxiety and anxiety-related disorders. The researchers attribute the tea’s calming effects to mechanisms that activate dopamine D1 receptors and serotonin 5-HT1A receptors, both of which are closely related to anxious behaviour. Here are some other ways in which Japanese matcha tea can help you:

Antioxidants: Matcha tea has plenty of antioxidants called polyphenols. These give a lot of health benefits for the body. It is due to their presence that your risk of cardiovascular diseases can reduce drastically.

Free radical damage: The matcha tea has a lot of compounds that could help fight against free radicals. This can also help your skin in a number of ways by delaying signs of ageing like wrinkles. It can also fight damage by UV rays of the sun that accelerate ageing.

Mood-booster: Feeling low and depressed? Matcha tea can help in the production of the hormones dopamine and serotonin both of which act as mood boosters. A cup of matcha tea daily can do the trick.

Weight loss: Those who are trying to lose weight should have matcha tea regularly. Matcha tea comprises epigallocatechin gallate that is known to boost metabolism and hence promote weight loss.