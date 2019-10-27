We won’t lie if we say, “an orgasm a day keeps the doctor away”. It may sound funny to you but the fact remains the same. Getting extreme satisfaction after hitting the bed can give you an array of health benefits. Orgasm is an involuntary action that occurs when your pelvic muscle contracts. When you achieve orgasm, your body releases various important hormones like oxytocin, endorphins, and prolactin. Known as happy hormones, these chemicals changes your heart rate, makes you feel happy and emotional. According to scientists, an orgasm lasts for an average of 20 to 30 seconds. In this refractory period, you expose your body to an array of health benefits. So, here we give you enough reasons not to fake orgasm anymore and have fun.

Improves sleep

Secretion of happy hormones calms your mind and help you get a good sleep. So the next time you find difficulty in taking a nap, you what to do.

Reduces stress

As mentioned earlier, during orgasm, your body releases happy hormones that are known to lower your blood pressure, make you calmer, and reduce the level of stress hormone in the body. Notably, the cortisol hormone increases tension and stress. This effect or orgasm lasts for few minutes only.

Reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases

When you ejaculate, your heart rate increases and your lungs breathe fastly to fulfil the demand of your heart. This will kepp you away from the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. According to the New England Research Institute, during orgasm, your body releases a steroid in the blood that is known to reduce heart attack risk.