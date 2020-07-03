Turmeric is a bright yellow spice that is loaded with significant nutrients. Also known as Haldi, turmeric has a heady fragrance and an earthy taste. Turmeric contains a strong compound called curcumin, that gives it the yellow colour and powerful medicinal properties. Turmeric is being used as a spice and for medicinal purposes in India for almost a thousand years now. This kitchen ingredient, if consumed daily, can boost your immunity and keep you healthy. Here is how. Also Read - Makhana, Turmeric Latte, Saffron: What Nirmala Sitharaman's Package Has to do With These

Reduces Oxidative Damage

Free radicals in the body are known to cause oxidative damage that can impact your immune function. These highly reactive molecules also cause early ageing. Curcumin present in turmeric has powerful antioxidant properties that can neutralise free radicals and also stimulate your body's antioxidant enzyme to avoid further damage.

Lower Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases

Heart diseases are quite prevalent in India and the world. According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases are the number 1 cause of death worldwide. Adding turmeric in your daily diet can help prevent their onset. Curcumin improves the function of the lining of your blood vessels (endothelium) that can regulate your blood pressure. Notably, endothelial dysfunction can lead to blood clot and hypertension. Turmeric keeps other risk factors of heart diseases at bay too.

Improves Brain Function

Neurons are capable of multiplying and increasing in number. This becomes possible due to a type of growth hormone called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). Notably, Alzheimer’s and depression are associated with a reduced level of this hormone. Curcumin can raise its level in the brain and delay or/and reverse brain damage related to ageing. Adding turmeric in your daily diet can also make you smarter and improve your memory.