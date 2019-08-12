Who doesn’t love a good nap during the day? It feels like the perfect way to catch up on deficit sleep from the night, to recharge your batteries and refresh yourself. But while it may be tempting to take one for all the relaxation it offers, it could also indicate some major health disorder including Alzheimer’s Disease, according to a latest research. The research by the University of California in San Francisco found that Alzheimer’s first targets the brain cells that keep us awake during the day. This tends to make us sleepier during the day. That means that if you are one of those who feel sleepy during the day you could be at risk of developing the neurological disease.

In September last year, another study, by Johns Hopkins University, said that those who feel sleepy during the day are nearly three times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than those who have a good night’s sleep. Those who report being very sleepy during the day are more likely to have brain deposits of beta-amyloid — a protein that’s a hallmark for Alzheimer’s disease — years later. The finding, reported in the journal SLEEP, said that poor quality sleep could encourage this form of dementia to develop, suggesting that getting adequate night-time sleep could be a way to help prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

Heart disease: Another research associated daytime napping with the risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) and death. The study found that people who slept for longer than the recommended duration of six to eight hours a day had an increased risk of dying or developing heart disease or stroke.

Insomnia: Daytime naps can disrupt your sleep at night causing sleeplessness. This is why those who experience sleep problems at night should make sure to get treatment for their problems instead of routinely trying to catch up on lost sleep during the day.