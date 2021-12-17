With extreme winters making its way gradually, our health and wellbeing needs extra attention. From erratic eating, uneven sleeping patterns to changes in an active lifestyle, winters come with additional complications for people having existing problems like arthritis, skin conditions (dryness, eczema and psoriasis), hypertension and diabetes. An urge to consume calorie dense food and not exercising regularly due to extreme temperatures can add to various health complications like obesity, abnormal blood sugar, high blood pressure, pcos, pcod, elevated cholesterol levels and deranged lipid profile.Also Read - Covid-19 Variants List 2021: How Many Variants of Coronavirus Troubled This Year | Watch Video to Find Out

Hence, it's important to eat right and at regular intervals to maintain good health, attain immunity, keep warm and avoid indigestion. Gradually with an advancing life, we have forgotten the importance of an inclusive and holistic meal. In our day to day life, we often make dietary mistakes that makes our bodies vulnerable to not accept the ideal nutrition. In such a case, amidst the changing weathers our bodies become more susceptible to fall prey to various seasonal infections. To mitigate the same, appended below are some tips that can help in knowing the right ways of consuming a meal and maintaining optimal nutrition in our meals amidst the winters.

Dr Kajal Pandya Yeptho, Chief Dietician, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi shares essential tips for healthy eating amidst winters:

Chew your food well for a better digestion and absorption of nutrients in the body

Eat small portions at regular intervals

Know your hunger right, don’t over or under eat

Eat seasonal and regional foods- Avoid eating vegetables and fruits which are not of the season

Add ghee (a little), leafy vegetables, lentils, pulses, fibers and protein in your meal (will help to feel fitter and fuller for longer time)

Consume turmeric milk (good source of calcium and immunity)

Add a handful of almonds and walnuts in your diet

Reduce the consumption of ultra-processed and processed foods

If not diabetic, adding jaggery to your diet and curbing the sweet tooth, can help manage digestion in winters

Exercise at home and maintain an active lifestyle (walking 30 minutes a day is beneficial)

A healthy diet makes a lot of difference in our overall well-being. With extreme temperatures, rising Covid cases, it’s important that we take care of our immunity and health. Hence, eating appropriately, sensibly and consuming a nutritious diet can help us feel more active and fitter amidst the winters.