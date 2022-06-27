Health Tips: As we get older, we need to replace our current decisions with healthy ones. Most people start their days with a nutritious breakfast, but as they head toward lunch and supper, they forget to make a more nutritionally sound choice. Our diet is significantly impacted by cooking oils. However, it could be difficult to choose among the wide variety of products at your neighborhood grocery shop. As a result, we’ve compiled a list of the top four cooking oils you should be consuming.Also Read - 10 Most Common Monsoon Diseases And Measures to Control Them

1. Canola Oil

Canola oil is extracted from canola seeds and is the best know to keep the heart healthy. The reason behind this is the less saturated fat that helps lower cholesterol levels. The oil is also higher in omega-3 fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid, and the ALA helps keep the cholesterol, inflammation, and blood pressure. Hence, you should switch to Canola oil for a healthy and hearty heart.

2. Mustard Oil

Extracted from the mustard plant, mustard oil comes with an extensive list of benefits. The oil is often called a magic position due to its effective capability in nourishing the hair and skin and boosting immunity. The oil is backed with many monounsaturated fatty acids. This, in return, helps lower the bad cholesterol in our bodies. Hence, the blood fat levels and circulation are always kept in check.

3. Groundnut Oil

Groundnut oil is one of the most popular cooking oils that have been a staple for the Indian market for a while. This oil contains a high monounsaturated and vitamin E, along with polyunsaturated fats. Together, these have been known to reduce the risk of any form of a heart ailment—especially the Vitamin E that aids in shielding the body from any environmental stressors.

4. Olive Oil

Derived from olives, olive oil is a versatile oil that can be used for frying, cooking is even spritzing on top of your salads. This oil is rich in Vitamin E and polyphenols. It also contains a list of antioxidants that help the body in keeping the body away from any heart or cancer-related diseases. Olive oil is also known to keep the digestive system intact and also prevent the system from any form of constipation issues.

