The general desire for looking young and feeling good is not new. People across the world have always looked for ways to reverse ageing by enhancing their looks and improving their overall health. This desire has led to a worldwide craze for organic superfoods that promise good health and a youthful appearance. One such superfood is lauric acid, which has lately created quite a buzz in the superfoods market.

Lavanya Sunkari, founder, and CEO of Laurik, describes the benefits and uses of the hottest superfood in nutraceuticals – lauric acid. Read on!

Lauric acid is a fatty acid unlike any other. It is known to increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) i.e., the good cholesterol. Also, as a medium-chain triglyceride (MCT), it gets fully metabolised by the liver. So, unlike other fatty acids, it does not get stored as fat and is thus good for weight management. Lauric acid converts to glycerol monolaurate (Monolaurin), which is known to be anti-fungal, anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-viral as well, which keeps various infections and diseases at bay. Also Read - 7 Skincare Hacks to Avoid White Cast After Sunscreen

The human body is a walking biome with useful bacteria that aid the smooth functioning of vital biological processes such as digestion. A healthy digestive system is essential for maintaining energy throughout the day and helping the body recover from the loss of nutrients. Lauric acid is known to be good for digestion as it helps maintain a healthy microbiome in the gut by promoting good bacteria and reducing harmful bacteria. Besides, its gut-friendly properties offer various anti-ageing benefits and give us healthy skin, hair, and mind.

In nature, lauric acid is rather rare. It can, however, be found in mother’s milk, coconut, and palm kernel oil. It is the very first substance that helps infants develop immunity through mother’s milk. In the absence of a natural source of lauric acid, we are left with very few options. One such option is coconut, which is the healthiest and easiest source of getting the benefits of lauric acid. Moreover, it is also the most abundant source out there, given that half of the fat content in coconuts is lauric acid.

Coconut has been a part of the Indian food culture for ages. Most Indian households have their own versions of coconut-based sweets and curries.

Here are some of the various benefits and uses of lauric acid found in coconut that can improve overall health.

Skin : Elders often advise using coconut oil for healthy skin. Lauric acid present in coconut is anti-bacterial and it purifies the skin from the inside. It is also an antioxidant and thus, helps with skin cell rejuvenation.

: Elders often advise using coconut oil for healthy skin. Lauric acid present in coconut is anti-bacterial and it purifies the skin from the inside. It is also an antioxidant and thus, helps with skin cell rejuvenation. Hair : For ages, coconut oil has been used to keep the scalp and hair healthy. Lauric acid’s anti-inflammatory properties help fight infections of the scalp. It also boosts hair growth.

: For ages, coconut oil has been used to keep the scalp and hair healthy. Lauric acid’s anti-inflammatory properties help fight infections of the scalp. It also boosts hair growth. Mind : When the body absorbs the lauric acid present in coconut, it produces ketones, which are great for the brain. They prevent the degeneration of brain cells caused due to stress and ageing. Ketones also boost the brain’s cognitive functions.

: When the body absorbs the lauric acid present in coconut, it produces ketones, which are great for the brain. They prevent the degeneration of brain cells caused due to stress and ageing. Ketones also boost the brain’s cognitive functions. Hormones : Coconut is also good for the regulation of hormones. Eating coconut with jaggery is known to help regulate the hormonal changes that the body goes through during puberty.

: Coconut is also good for the regulation of hormones. Eating coconut with jaggery is known to help regulate the hormonal changes that the body goes through during puberty. Weight and Cholesterol Management : Coconut cooking oil can help replace bad fats (from other oils) with healthy fats. Since the lauric acid present in coconut oil is not stored as fat, it helps in weight loss and weight management. Moreover, lauric acid promotes good cholesterol in the body.

: Coconut cooking oil can help replace bad fats (from other oils) with healthy fats. Since the lauric acid present in coconut oil is not stored as fat, it helps in weight loss and weight management. Moreover, lauric acid promotes good cholesterol in the body. Strength : Coconut has long been used in Indian cuisine for making sweets. Coconut’s natural sweetness helps to minimise the need for adding sugar, which makes coconut-based sweets healthier. Laddus made of dry coconut are especially good for growing children as the lauric acid provides strength.

: Coconut has long been used in Indian cuisine for making sweets. Coconut’s natural sweetness helps to minimise the need for adding sugar, which makes coconut-based sweets healthier. Laddus made of dry coconut are especially good for growing children as the lauric acid provides strength. Gut : Coconut milk can be a healthier substitute for dairy as it is completely lactose-free. Also, it promotes good gut bacteria and aids digestion.

: Coconut milk can be a healthier substitute for dairy as it is completely lactose-free. Also, it promotes good gut bacteria and aids digestion. Allergies: Coconut can be a blessing for those who suffer from gluten and nut allergies. It is a healthy addition to one’s everyday diet as it is gluten-free, nut-free and has low carbohydrate content.

Adding coconut to one’s diet can be a great way to reap lauric acid’s benefits, along with using coconut oil for hair massages and skin application. With so many benefits, lauric acid can work like magic for one’s health, beauty, and overall well-being.