After immense wait and patience, finally, 2021 is here! We spent months at home, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the year has gone by has been a great learning experience for many. People looked after their health like never before and became all the more health-conscious. We adapted to work from the comfort of our homes and shifted from junk food to clean home-cooked meals. While we have entered the new year, it’s time to take those learnings from 2020 to 2021. It’s time for New Year, New You! Also Read - Scorpio 2021 Astrological Prediction: Stars in Your Favour But a Few Things Need Attention

Here we have compiled a list of 5 things that you must follow to make 2021 a year of lots of motivation and health! Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Big Announcement For Central Govt Employees on New Year, Reform in Pension Rules

1. No going out without mask even after the vaccine Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt go For a Wildlife Safari in Ranthambore, Here's The Latest Viral Picture

– Although, India has approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine that doesn’t mean that you can take that mask off. Mask is for our protection and it will take several months to get vaccinated as of now. Unless you are on the ‘priority’ list. The vaccine will first be given to around one crore healthcare workers working in both government and private hospitals, front and municipal workers, people above 50 years of age. The full rollout of the vaccine will not happen overnight.

2. Continue to have Kadha and take other home remedies

Don’t forget to rely on home remedies to keep your immunity in check. Immunity plays a major role to help you stay fit and healthy. Kadha has many health benefits and helps in keeping lung infections at bay. Not just Kadha Ashwagandha, Tulsi, and Giloy are some of the major herbs that are known to have strong immunity-boosting properties that can help in improving the functions of our body’s defence system.

3. Only eat home-cooked food

Try to eat a healthy diet and consume a combination of different food groups. For instance, you can have vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, and whole grains. Don’t go overboard with salt and sugar.

4. Work on your mental health

It’s important that you talk about your feelings and stay in the right frame of mind. Try to stay active, eat well, and reach out to someone close or a doctor if you feel troubled.

5. Walk daily even if you work out regularly

Stay active. Did you know, a healthy adult should at least get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week? Then don’t be a lazy bum and start your fitness journey today, as per Mercy Health.