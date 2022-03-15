Health Tips For Your Pets: As pet parents and caretakers of community dogs, it is always heartbreaking to see our furry babies suffer. Be it constant itching due to ticks and fleas or an injury, we make sure they are treated with the right medicines and are under constant observation of the vets. While these are some situations from which pets can recover, illnesses like seizures or epilepsy can be tricky to deal with. But worry not! Where there is a will, there is a way. But first, let’s understand what epilepsy and seizures are.Also Read - Numerology And Pet: Your Date of Birth Can Tell Which Pet is Compatible For You

Understanding epilepsy in pets:

Epilepsy is a neurological condition and a genetic disorder caused due to abnormal electrical activity in the brain. In layman’s terms, it’s also referred to as getting seizures and fits, the latter being more commonly used. The difference between epilepsy and seizure is of episodes. A single episode of a fit is called a seizure. But when multiple episodes of seizures occur, it is called epilepsy. Also Read - Anxiety Issues in Pets: Does Your Dog/ Cat Feel Anxious? How to Find Out And What to do?

Understanding seizures in pets:

Seizures are highly unpredictable, unforeseeable and can last anywhere from 30 to 90 seconds. They can be extremely traumatic to your pet’s mind. That’s why pets suffering from episodes of seizures have to be given special care and attention. Also Read - Elon Musk Tweets Photo of His New Shiba Inu Puppy Named 'Floki', Value of Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Surges!

Epilepsy pets: Symptoms and treatment

Epilepsy, unlike other diseases, doesn’t have a known cause. It can occur due to accidents, injuries etc but it can also happen without any reason at random. That’s why finding the right medications that can effectively reduce the frequency and severity of seizures takes time. The process is almost like a trial and error method which will require constant modifications. Since epilepsy cannot be cured of the root, the goal of the medication is to reduce the occurrence of seizures to a minimum. Before prescribing medicines, your vet will examine your pet for –

Underlying diseases or concerns

Potential side-effects

Ease of administration

Affordability

Based on these and a plethora of tests, the best way forward will be suggested.

Anti-epileptic drugs for seizures in pets:

In recent times, the most widely preferred anticonvulsant drug is Levetiracetam. It is a pyridine derivative with minimal protein binding and shows quick results. Although prescribed by vets when a combination of Phenobarbital and Potassium Bromide is ineffective, it is slowly becoming a stand-alone drug to treat seizures and epilepsy. With minimal long-term side effects, this is one of the most trusted drugs.

Based on the results, levetiracetam is generally well-tolerated by cats and dogs. It doesn’t affect the longevity of life like other drugs which tend to shorten the quality of life. But like any other drug, it also has some side effects like behavioural changes, drowsiness and gastrointestinal upsets. Also, pets who are suffering from kidney issues should be treated with levetiracetam with care.

It can be supported with therapy in the form of cannabis-infused oil. Studies have shown that cannabis-infused oil has had a remarkable effect on treating and controlling seizures and epilepsy without any side effects. When these two forces are combined, the results are better and long-lasting.

The other drug to suppress episodes and symptoms of seizures is Phenobarbital. It is an anticonvulsant also known as phenobarbitone, phenobarb or luminal. When your dog is on phenobarbital, it is important to keep them under close observation and carry out regular blood tests as it has long-term side effects like degeneration of muscle cartilages. This will help determine if your dog is receiving just the right dosage. High levels of this drug can lead to liver diseases. Based on this observation, it’s highly likely that the dosage will keep on changing throughout. Other common side-effects include temporary sedative effects like drowsiness, reduced appetite and thirst.

Another commonly used prescription drug is Potassium Bromide (can be prescribed as Potassium Bromide syrup, Epilease capsules or Libromide capsules). It is also an anticonvulsant and has shown promising results when it comes to treating seizures. Its effects take some time to show and can take up to 3 to 6 months from the date of the first dosage. Regular blood tests become essential to chart its effects and also to ensure that there is no overdosage either. Its long-term side effects are serious as it has been linked to the development of pancreatitis, liver issues and even drug resistance in dogs.

Can human medicines be used on pets for seizures?

The medicines and prescription drugs used to treat epilepsy in humans cannot and should not be used to treat epilepsy in animals. They are either too toxic or ineffective in an animal’s bloodstream. Their body cannot aptly respond to these treatments.

Unfortunately, the search for a cure that is 10o per cent effective against epilepsy is still on. But with the advancement in medical science, a lot has been achieved that can allow your pets to live a healthy life. All you need to do is have faith in them!

— Inputs by Dr Dilip Sonune, Director- Veterinary Services at Wiggles.in