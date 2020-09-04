Actor, supermodel, and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman takes fitness very seriously. At 54, he looks extremely fit, and in many interviews, the actor has revealed that it’s not just the workout that helps stay fit but also the healthy food that he eats. The actor keeps all his followers and fans hooked with daily insights and tips into maintaining a fit body. If you go through his Instagram profile, you will notice that Milind believes in healthy and simple eating and he has also mentioned he does not believe in spending monies on expensive healthy food products. The actor recently took to Instagram to burst three common myths about healthy eating and fitness. Also Read - Fitness Enthusiast Milind Soman Gives Tips to Defy Age

It read, “3 myths about health and fitness!..Health food is expensive – Truth is eat local and seasonal, its healthiest and cheapest…You need space or a gym to exercise – Truth is bodyweight exercise can make you really fit and can be done at home in a space 8ft by 10ft….You need time to exercise – Truth is micro workouts take 3-4 minutes and you can do them once or as many times as you like, throughout the day….So what did you do today ???? (sic).” Also Read - 'Fit & Fabulous': Milind Soman's Mother Rings in 81st Birthday with 15 Pushups, Netizens in Awe of Her Fitness

Milind’s Instagram page is filled with his workout posts. During the initial phase of lockdown, the Bajirao Mastani actor posted many workout videos. Just recently he posted a video of himself exercising at an outdoor location, “Glad to be able to get out of the city every week now, especially to this place! Trees are my favourite beings on the planet, and the Japanese concept of shinrin yoku, or forest bathing, is something I love…Out of all the pull-up bars in the world, this has got to be my favourite, right outside the front door of ‘Idam na mama’.”

Did Milind burst your myths about fitness and health?