We all have a go-to drink that we carry around and sip throughout the day. For some people, it comes down to chugging a few cups of coffee, and some people choose healthier options to avoid the jitters that come along with Coffee. It is proven that some specific kinds of teas provide therapeutic benefits, for instance we all know that sipping on some Lavender tea can help calm the mind and contribute to a sound sleep. Many other types of teas deliver special benefits to the body and mind.Also Read - Suffering From Hypertension And Heart Disease? Include Black Tea in Your Diet Right Away

Anubha Jhawar, Sommelier and Tea blender, Founder of CelesTe shares the health benefits of different types of teas. Let’s have a look at some highly recommended teas. You can try and accommodate one or more in your lifestyle. Also Read - Tea to The Rescue: Kolkata Police Offers 'Garam Chai' to Tired Drivers to Prevent Accidents at Night

White Tea

White Tea is known for providing hydration, and therapeutic properties that help prevent bone density loss and aid healthy skin. Drinking white tea can give you the much-needed boost of antioxidants that help repair skin damage and help lower cholesterol. It is also believed that regular consumption of white tea reduces the risk of certain kinds of cancer as it boosts immunity. In addition to aiding a smooth digestion process, consuming white tea can help reduce stress and calm the worrywart in you. Also Read - Can Green Tea Help in Reducing the Weight? Here’s What the Expert Says

Oolong Tea

A tea that improves brain function and prevents tooth decay, Oolong tea is pivotal for people who complain of cardio-vascular or arthritis-related ailments. It boosts immunity and keeps the blood glucose levels in check, thereby helping prevent diabetes. Sipping on a freshly-brewed cup of Oolong tea is believed to prevent carcinogens or cancer growth. It will certainly help you manage your weight by improving your metabolism.

Green Tea

The most popular among the crowds is green tea. Everybody who aims at shedding a few extra kilos, swears by green tea. While it is already established that it helps manage weight and possibly trim the waistline, green tea has hidden benefits that often go unnoticed. Sipping on a few cups of green tea a day helps stimulate the nervous system and cuts down the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It has plentiful antioxidants that help improve immunity and prevent certain types of cancer. Green tea also lowers sugar levels for type 2 diabetes. Regular consumption of green tea, in regulated amounts, churn the anti-inflammatory properties of green tea and helps in slowing down the ageing process.

Black Tea

There are two types of tea drinkers, one who prefer their cup of tea to be rich and creamy, and the other kinds, who prefer a freshly-brewed cup of tea without milk and/or any sweetener. Drinking black tea helps improve heart health as it lowers LDL (bad cholesterol).

Additionally, it lowers diabetes risk and helps those suffering from hypertension by lowering their blood pressure (BP). It is rich in antioxidants which in turn boost immunity and cut down the risk of developing cancer. Furthermore, people who prefer drinking clear black tea, agree that it helps improve focus.

Now that you have a clear understanding of different types of teas and their benefits, you must start consuming one or more after consulting your nutritionist for a healthier lifestyle.