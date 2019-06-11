Do you get hungry at around 4-5 pm every day and then resort to unhealthy snacks from your canteen to satiate your hunger? You have got to try these snack recipes from celebrity Pilates instructor and nutritionist Radhika Karle.

Flaxseed and onion crackers

A delightfully crunchy flaxseed seed and onion cracker recipe, seasoned with herbs, and flavour balanced with the mild spices! Try out this healthy baked recipe.

Ingredients

½ cup flaxseed powder coarsely ground

½ tsp baking powder

1 Tbsp ghee

3 tbsp chopped parsley

1 cup multigrain flour

½ cup grated onion

½ cup skimmed milk

Freshly ground pepper

Coarsely ground pink salt

Method

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

Put ground flaxseed, flour, baking powder, salt and ghee into a large mixing bowl, mix until mixture resembles coarse meal.

Stir in onion and parsley. Pour in milk and mix until evenly blended.

Divide dough in half. Roll out each piece on a lightly floured surface to a 9-inch square.

Transfer to two baking sheets.

Cut each square with into about 30 crackers.

Sprinkle with black pepper and pink salt. Bake until slightly firm – about 20 minutes.

Transfer to wire racks cool. Once cool, store in airtight containers.

Pumpkin Spice Protein balls

Pre-gym, post-workout, breakfast, or mid-day snack, Pumpkin Spice Protein Balls are the perfect mini meal snack!

Ingredients

2 tbsp pure pea protein powder, flavourless and odourless

½ cup cooked pumpkin puree

1/2 tsp cinnamon powder

1/8 tsp nutmeg powder

¼ cup chopped walnuts

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp ginger powder

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Mix until evenly and well blended.

Scoop out to make approximately 12 balls using a tablespoon.

Balls should be a firm consistency.

Place balls on plate and freezer for 10 minutes before serving.

Store frozen and thaw for 5 minutes before serving.

Zucchini Cheese Muffin

Ingredients:

4 tbsp olive oil

1 cup all-purpose baking flour

1 cup grated zucchini

½ cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

Method:

Mix together the oil, cheese, and zucchini in a bowl. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, salt, and baking soda.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix just until combined.

Grease and flour 12 muffin moulds and pour in batter until 2/3 full.

Bake at 250 degrees for 1 hour or until golden brown on top and completely baked through.