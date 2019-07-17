If you are looking for some inspiration for healthy eating, what’s better than looking at what celebrity nutritionists themselves eat and recommend. Radhika Karle, celebrity pilates instructor and dietician suggests these sweet potato recipes that will fill you up.

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Method

1 cup sweet potato

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 cups cold water

1 tbsp olive oil

1/4 cup cornstarch

For chunky tofu guacamole

1/2 cup crumbled light firm tofu

1 avocado peeled, pitted and divided

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp salt

1/2 cup chopped onion

3 tbsp chopped coriander

2 tomatoes diced

1 tbsp roasted garlic

Ingredients

A healthy monsoon afternoon snack to enjoy with your hot cup of chai on a rainy day. The sweet potatoes are packed with fibre and the powerful antioxidant, vitamin A. Tofu is a good source of protein and avocados provide healthy fats, making this recipe nutritionally sound!

Method-

Preheat convection oven to 250 degrees Celcius.

Cut the sweet potato into evenly sized, about 1/4 inch wide stick to make into fries.

Soak the potato in cold water for at least 30 minutes, then rinse, drain and pat dry.

Transfer fries to a dry bowl and toss evenly with the olive oil.

Then toss the fries with the corn-starch and black pepper.

Transfer the fries in a pan covered with parchment baking sheet.

Bake the potato in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or until crispy on the outside.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven, season the fries with salt.

Serve and enjoy immediately.

For the Guacamole:

Method-

Place tofu and half of the avocado in a blender and blend until smooth.

Mash the remaining avocado in a separate bowl and add lime juice and salt.

Mix the tomato, onion, coriander, and roasted garlic into the tofu-avocado blend.

Slowly mix the two avocado mixtures together.

Refrigerate for 1 hour before serving with your sweet potato fries.

Indian-style stuffed bell peppers

Eat fresh and eat seasonally is what we believe. Here is a simple monsoon sabzi recipe to go along with your rice and dal to make a complete meal. Bell peppers are a good source of vitamin C – perfect to keep the rainy day flu bug away and boost immunity.

Ingredients

1 medium sweet potato boiled and slightly mashed

3 medium green bell peppers

1/2 large onion sliced

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1/2 cup cabbage thinly sliced

1 tsp chilli powder

2 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

salt to taste

1 tsp olive oil

2 tbsp oil

Method

Clean and chop the top stem part of the bell peppers. Deseed them and keep aside.

In a pan, heat 1 tsp olive oil and sauté the sliced onions till translucent and pink.

Add the ginger and garlic paste and sauté further for a minute before adding cabbage.

Sauté till cabbage is almost cooked and add all the dry spices. Add boiled and mashed potatoes and mix well. Let the filling cool for about 5 minutes.

Once the filling is cool, stuff it into the prepared bell peppers.

In the same kadhai, heat 2 tbsp oil and fry all the stuff bell peppers till they are soft and cooked well and starting to brown on all sides.